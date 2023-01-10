Perquimans jobless rate remains at 4.6%, workforce dips by 68

Unemployment dipped slightly in the five-county area in November while the labor force decreased by more than 300 workers, keeping the area jobless rate at just over 4%.

A total of 1,861 persons filed for jobless benefits in Pasquotank, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck and Camden in November, down 67 from the 1,928 who did so in October, according to county data released by the N.C. Department of Commerce last month.

Four counties reported decreases in the number of persons filing for jobless benefits, with only Perquimans’ number of unemployed (226) remaining unchanged from October. But the labor forces in four counties also decreased by a combined 340 workers, contracting the area workforce to 46,229. Only Chowan reported an increase in workforce, growing from 5,767 workers to 5,801, an increase of 34.

The overall slight decrease in area unemployment mirrored a statewide trend. According to the commerce department, 92 counties saw decreases in unemployment, four saw increases and four saw no change from October. That’s a flip from October, when 99 counties saw more people file for unemployment than the previous month.

Statewide, the number of persons filing jobless claims, not seasonally adjusted, declined in November by 9,287 to 193,189. The state’s labor force, meanwhile, contracted by 26,268 to 4,922,940, dipping the state jobless rate one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.8%.

Pasquotank continued to see both the largest number of workers filing jobless claims (742) and largest decrease in claims (30). Its workforce participation, meanwhile, declined by 153 — almost half the area total — to 16,466, lowering the county’s jobless rate by one-tenth of a percentage point to 4.5%.

Currituck had the second-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (483) and second-biggest decrease in claims (18). Its workforce decreased by 92 to 14,467, lowering its unemployment rate to 3.3%, the state’s 17th lowest.

Camden had the lowest number of unemployed workers filing claims (163) but the third largest decrease in claims (15). Its workforce also fell in November, declining by 61 workers, dipping its unemployment rate from 3.8% to 3.5%.

Chowan had the third-largest number of workers filing jobless claims (247) and smallest decrease in claims (4). Its workforce grew by 34 in November to 5,801. Its unemployment rate dipped from 4.4% to 4.3%.

Perquimans, whose unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.6%, had the fourth largest number of workers filing claims, 226. Its workforce declined by 68 workers, falling to 4,898.

Compared to a year ago, all five counties’ unemployment rates were slightly up in November, with Currituck and Perquimans seeing the smallest increase over 12 months (.3%) and Chowan seeing the largest increase (.5%). Pasquotank and Camden both reported increases of .4%.

According to the commerce department, the number of North Carolina counties with jobless rates of 5% or lower rose in November by two to 84. The number with rates between 5% and 10% decreased from 18 to 16.

Edgecombe County again had the state’s highest unemployment rate (7.3%), while Buncombe and Orange had the lowest rates (3%).

Among metropolitan areas, Rocky Mount continued to post the highest unemployment rate (5.9%), while Asheville had the lowest at 3.1%. The Elizabeth City Micropolitan Area rate in November was 4.4%, a decrease of one-tenth of a percentage point from October and slightly less than Pasquotank’s 4.5% rate. The Elizabeth City’s MA saw 1,131 persons unemployed in a workforce of 25,961.