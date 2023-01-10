Missouri Botanical Garden's Orchid Show Kicks Off January 28

The Missouri Botanical Garden's Orchid Show will soon brighten up our winter.

Missouri Botanical Garden's popular Orchid Show will help alleviate the winter doldrums starting Saturday, January 28, and running through Sunday, February 26. The event will features more than 6,000 individual plants and 700 types of orchids.This year, the event will be in a new space, since the Botanical Garden redid its visitor center last August. The new Emerson Conservatory in thewill play host to plant species from all over the world including South Africa, Western Australia, Chile and the Mediterranean.In addition to checking out rare, threatened and endangered orchids from around the world, the Garden is also offering two adult only Orchid Nights. The 21-plus events on Thursday, February 9, and Thursday, February 23, will include dynamic lighting, live music and samples form local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Orchid Nights are from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets cost $15 to $20.