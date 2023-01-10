ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Missouri Botanical Garden's Orchid Show Kicks Off January 28

By Rosalind Early
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OcyMl_0k9x8Qar00
The Missouri Botanical Garden's Orchid Show will soon brighten up our winter.

Missouri Botanical Garden's popular Orchid Show will help alleviate the winter doldrums starting Saturday, January 28, and running through Sunday, February 26. The event will features more than 6,000 individual plants and 700 types of orchids.

This year, the event will be in a new space, since the Botanical Garden redid its visitor center last August. The new Emerson Conservatory in the
Jack C. Taylor Visitor Center (4344 Shaw Boulevard, 314-577-5100, missouribotanicalgarden.org) will play host to plant species from all over the world including South Africa, Western Australia, Chile and the Mediterranean.

In addition to checking out rare, threatened and endangered orchids from around the world, the Garden is also offering two adult only Orchid Nights. The 21-plus events on Thursday, February 9,  and Thursday, February 23, will include dynamic lighting, live music and samples form local breweries, wineries and distilleries. Orchid Nights are from 6 to 8 p.m. and tickets cost $15 to $20.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

This $225K St. Louis Mansion Is Not Actually a Bargain [PHOTOS]

Every so often, someone who is not in St. Louis stumbles onto St. Louis real estate and the Internet goes crazy. The most recent example is the Chicagoan who stumbled onto a listing for a glorious mansion on Beverly Place, built in 1917 with six bedrooms, eye-catching checkerboard floors and terrific curb appeal. “I’m losing my mind over this $225K house in Saint Louis,” wrote @Eric_Erins on Twitter, and the internet predictably lost its mind right along with him.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

National restaurant chain shutters St. Louis-area location

CRESTWOOD, Mo. — Red Lobster, the national seafood restaurant chain, has shuttered its location in Crestwood. The store, at 9838 Watson Road, was last in operation Tuesday, according to a spokeswoman. A notation on the company's website says the location is "temporarily closed," however the company says in a statement that the restaurant is permanently shuttered.
CRESTWOOD, MO
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
5K+
Followers
937
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy