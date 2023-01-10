Read full article on original website
Related
The Witcher: Blood Origin and 7 Other Shows to Watch This Week
Looking for your next binge-watch, or just need to fill an hour? Welcome to Your Weekly Watch List, our curated collection of the best shows on television. Here’s what to watch from Monday, December 19 through Sunday, December 25. It wouldn’t be Christmas without a few blockbuster television releases....
The 10 Best TV Shows of 2022
After nearly three years of delays, shifting timelines, and surprise drops, TV returned to form in 2022. Exciting new series were released, follow-up seasons were hotly anticipated and debated, IPs were extended, cancellation bloodbaths occurred — even pilot season was back, sort of. Yes indeed, TV looked like its old self again, only now, there was somehow even more of it.
The Best Man: The Final Chapters Is a Beautiful End for a Gen X Classic
Premiering December 22 on Peacock, The Best Man: The Final Chapters does more than revisit a group of beloved characters as they grapple with middle age. This limited series also extends one of Black cinema’s most enduring legacies. Back in 1999, Malcolm Lee was only 29 years old when...
In 2022, Ayo Edebiri Owned Insecurity on the Small Screen
In our year-end miniseries They Have the Range, Primetimer writers and editors highlight the most versatile TV actors of 2022. In the eye of the hurricane that was the kitchen of the Original Beef of Chicagoland, Ayo Edebiri's Sydney was anything but calm. She was, at turns, eager, nervous, perturbed, impatient, and under siege. Equal parts thrilled to get to work with a chef as talented as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and frustrated that the chaos of the kitchen wasn't letting her show her own talent, Sydney was a necessary counterpart to Carmy's tortured familial angst in The Bear. The show doesn't work without the two of them pressing on each other to be better, and given White's rather ferocious capabilities as an actor, Edebiri had quite the task to hold up her end of the bargain.
HBO Max’s Miss Cleo Doc Highlights the Exploitation of Black Women in Media
Who was the real Miss Cleo? This question has loomed since the TV personality and actress, who was the face and voice in the early years of Psychic Readers Network, died in 2016. The new HBO Max documentary Call Me Miss Cleo seeks to demystify the famed fortune teller — and what legacy she left behind.
Diane McBain, Veteran TV & Film Actress, Dead at 81
Diane McBain, a veteran actress who appeared in series like Adam West's Batman and General Hospital, has passed away. She was 81. Her death was confirmed by Michael Gregg Michaud, close friend and co-author of her 2014 memoir Famous Enough. "My heart is heavy. My dear friend, and creative partner, actress Diane McBain, passed away peacefully today [December 21] at the Motion Picture Home in Woodland Hills. She lost her bravely fought battle against liver cancer," he wrote on Instagram. "I'll miss her terribly."
GMA’s Michael Strahan returns to show after taking a break amid backlash for his explosive Prince Harry interview
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has returned to the morning after taking a day off. He was out on Tuesday after he received backlash from his interview with Prince Harry, 38. Michael, 51, doesn’t typically host GMA on Mondays, due to hosting Sunday Night Football the night before.
Katherine Heigl says she felt 'betrayed' when people turned on her after controversial comments about 'Grey's Anatomy' and 'Knocked Up'
Katherine Heigl said by constantly apologizing for her "Grey's Anatomy" and "Knocked Up" comments, she "just kept giving the whole thing a heartbeat."
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
HBO Max Debuts Trailer for Jason Momoa Rock Climbing Competition Series The Climb
HBO Max is taking the reality competition series to new heights. The streamer debuted the trailer for rock climbing competition show The Climb, created by Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. Hosted by Sharma and world-renowned climber Megan Martin, each episode of the series "tasks the contestants with a new climbing discipline – from deep water soloing over the cliffs of Majorca, Spain, to traditional climbing on unsteady sandstone in Wadi Rum, Jordan."
Love Life Season 2 Told One of TV's Most Expansive Love Stories
HBO Max’s Love Life is one of dozens of shows tossed to the wayside in the recently completed Warner Bros. Discovery merger, but it may be the greatest loss. Created by Sam Boyd, the anthology series premiered in May 2020; over the course of two seasons, it followed multiple protagonists, chronicling their respective journeys from first love to marriage. Anna Kendrick led the first season as Darby Carter, a twentysomething New Yorker who finds her true love in Grant (Kingsley Ben-Adir).
HBO Max's I Hate Suzie Is the Best Show You're Not Watching (Yet)
In recent years, television programs centered on messy millennial British women have dominated our screens. From Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s highly successful Fleabag and Michaela Coel’s riveting I May Destroy You, to Aisling Bea’s delightfully devastating This Way Up and Rose Matafeo’s Starstruck, the trope provides a foundation for complex explorations of womanhood and female desire. These shows and their creators let women be imperfect, self-destructive, and complicated yet relatable humans. One show that fits perfectly into this ever-growing sub-genre of TV is I Hate Suzie, the Sky Atlantic/HBO Max dark comedy created by Billie Piper and Succession writer-producer Lucy Prebble, which returns with a short Christmas special on December 22.
Claire Danes’ Genius Shines Through In the Penultimate Episode of Fleishman Is in Trouble
Claire Danes is not a revelation in Fleishman is in Trouble. She doesn’t use the role of recently divorced theatrical agent Rachel Fleishman to remake herself as a performer. In fact, her work in FX’s sensational limited series, whose penultimate episode airs December 22, draws so obviously on her familiar skill set that even those who haven’t seen it can predict some of its ingredients: a trembling chin that dissolves into a full-faced cry; a tilted head and closed-lip smile; a bark of laughter that mixes mania with joy.
Julio Torres Returning to HBO with Little Films
Julio Torres has set his next project with HBO. Following the cancellation of comedy Los Espookys, Torres will return to the premium cable network with Little Films, set to begin production in February 2023. Per the official synopsis, "Julio tells the tale of when he lost a little golden oyster. The people he encounters as he searches for it, and the musings he has along the way, become points of departure for introspective, often eerie comedic stories about outsiders navigating an increasingly corporate and rapidly dysfunctional New York City."
Amazon Freevee Is This Year's Biggest Streaming Success Story
2022 marked an interesting inflection point in the Streaming Wars. After years of unfettered growth and unchecked spending, the streamers were brought back down to earth by Wall Street and budget-conscious executives. Netflix and HBO Max, in particular, spent months battling bad publicity, and they enter 2023 on shaky ground as questions continue to swirl about the future of the television business.
5 of the Best Animated Shows Based on Video Games You Can Watch Right Now
There’s always been a lot of overlap between the worlds of video games and animated television, and the two mediums continue to operate close to each other — animators are important in video games too, after all. The tie-in show or adaptation isn’t just a novelty, it’s a key part of how audiences have interacted with animated television made both domestically and overseas. It was Pokémon, after all, that helped open the door for more anime to find widespread success in households outside of Japan.
Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce Will Play the Spy Game on MGM+ This March
MGM+ is poised for a big winter and spring, complete with a rebrand and a host of major premieres. During a presentation at the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour, the premium channel and streaming service previously known as Epix announced it will debut British thriller A Spy Among Friends, starring Damian Lewis and Guy Pearce, true-crime docuseries Murf the Surf, and From Season 2 in the coming months.
1923 is Paramount+'s Most-Watched Premiere Ever
1923 has already broken records for Paramount+. Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone prequel drew an audience of some 7.4 million viewers, surpassing the streamer's previous premiere record by around 80%. The Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren-starring Western premiered on Sunday, December 18, becoming the latest successful installment in Sheridan's ever-expanding Yellowstone canon.
Blockbuster Canceled After 1 Season
Netflix has axed Blockbuster after one season. The streamer has opted not to move forward with the Randall Park-starring workplace comedy following its lackluster debut the first week of November. Blockbuster has failed to make Netflix's Weekly Top 10 rankings since its premiere and received middling critical reviews. Helmed by...
Primetimer
Los Angeles, CA
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.https://www.primetimer.com
Comments / 0