Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WITN
Greenville coach named 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina Coach of the Year
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Raymond Henderson of Greenville was named the 2022 Special Olympics North Carolina (SONC) Frank Starling Coach of the Year, according to SONC President/CEO Keith L. Fishburne. The SONC says Henderson has been an active volunteer coach for Special Olympics Pitt County for over six years, coaching...
Three Pirate players enter the transfer portal
Three East Carolina football players - defensive linemen Rick D'Abreu and Immanuel Hickman, and wide receiver Taji Hudson - have officially entered the transfer portal, sources confirm to 247Sports. All three players participated in the team's Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina, but made the decision to enter the portal after returning from Christmas break away from campus. The portal deadline for January is next week.
Wilson man wins $110,000 lottery jackpot
Clark bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Circle H Stores on Raleigh Road Parkway West in Wilson.
WITN
Greenville community comes together to celebrate J.H. Rose High School’s biggest supporter
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - People from J.H. Rose High School, along with members of the Greenville community, came together Friday to support and celebrate a big fan and supporter. Marvin Jarmin just recently celebrated attending 1,300 Rampants basketball games. He celebrated his 76th birthday Friday in style. His brother Grant...
wcti12.com
East Carteret's Baker honored for 1,000th career point
BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Shamel Baker, of East Carteret's boys basketball team, reached a milestone in the Mariners' 74-34 blowout victory over Northside of Beaufort County. Baker is a 6', 165-pound junior guard on the team. He was joined in the commemoration by his mother and head coach Daniel...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13
Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
kiss951.com
The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ
North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
Pickleball gaining popularity in Greenville, ENC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new sport gaining attention around the world. Now, you can learn how to play it in Greenville. All you need is a paddle, a ball and a little competitive side to pick up the game of pickleball. The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department staff is here to show you […]
Washington County Schools preparing for new facility
PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WITN
Endangered woman missing from Wilson
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
publicradioeast.org
Speed limit lowered on portion of South Glenburnie Road in New Bern
The City of New Bern is cautioning drivers to be aware that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit along state route SR-1309, otherwise known as South Glenburnie Road. The part of the road impacted is between Highway 70/17 & MLK Boulevard where the speed limit...
WRAL
Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023
It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
cbs17
Stolen car out of gas leads to arrest of NC man near Nash County rest area, sheriff says
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rural Hall man was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a stolen car from Maryland. According to the Nash County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Stone and deputies received a call about the stolen vehicle that ran out of gas near a rest area along southbound Interstate 95.
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
WITN
More information released on student found with gun at Farmville Central High School
FARMVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released more information on a high school student found with a gun yesterday at a Pitt County high school. Demayjon Williams has been charged with a gun on educational property, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a concealed gun. Pitt County Schools...
WITN
New reentry house for women in Craven County is nearly complete
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Grant funding is bringing several reentry resources to one Eastern Carolina county. Tried By Fire Incorporated – a local nonprofit organization in New Bern – is in the final stages of building its “My Sister’s House.”. The organization says the house...
This 18th Century Palace Is One of the most Beautiful Houses in NC and Was Once the Residency of NC British Governors
Tryon Palace, formerly known as Governor's Palace, Newbern, was the main home and administrative center of the British governors of North Carolina from 1770 to 1775. The palace, which is located in New Bern, North Carolina, was frequently the central focus of official events and hospitality.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
Comments / 0