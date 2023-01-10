ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

247Sports

Three Pirate players enter the transfer portal

Three East Carolina football players - defensive linemen Rick D'Abreu and Immanuel Hickman, and wide receiver Taji Hudson - have officially entered the transfer portal, sources confirm to 247Sports. All three players participated in the team's Birmingham Bowl win over Coastal Carolina, but made the decision to enter the portal after returning from Christmas break away from campus. The portal deadline for January is next week.
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

East Carteret's Baker honored for 1,000th career point

BEAUFORT, Carteret County — Shamel Baker, of East Carteret's boys basketball team, reached a milestone in the Mariners' 74-34 blowout victory over Northside of Beaufort County. Baker is a 6', 165-pound junior guard on the team. He was joined in the commemoration by his mother and head coach Daniel...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
WNCT

WARM program reaches out to the Jacksonville area to assist residents

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An Eastern North Carolina ministry held a meet-up Friday in Jacksonville to help connect homeowners with resources they could use. “Wilmington Area Rebuilding Ministry” or WARM for short, has helped over 1,800 families across southeast North Carolina. The organization has been doing this since 1996. The outreach event was held at […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

The Food Network Says This Is North Carolina’s Best BBQ

North Carolina is known for its BBQ. There is no shortage of fantastic restaurants across the state. But if anyone is a qualified judge for the best BBQ it has to be the Food Network right? Well, they have released their pick for North Carolina’s best BBQ. The results were posted on their website in an article titled the 50 States of Barbeque . And they chose Skyling Inn in Ayden North Carolina. Here is how they described BBQ in the state and their choice:
AYDEN, NC
WNCT

Pickleball gaining popularity in Greenville, ENC

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – There’s a new sport gaining attention around the world. Now, you can learn how to play it in Greenville. All you need is a paddle, a ball and a little competitive side to pick up the game of pickleball. The Greenville Recreation and Parks Department staff is here to show you […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Washington County Schools preparing for new facility

PLYMOUTH, N.C. (WNCT) – The demolition process for Pines Elementary School in Plymouth begins next week. It will make way for the construction of a new consolidated school facility that will teach grades Pre-K through 12. Washington County Schools Superintendent Dr. Linda Jewell Carr said they are excited about what the new facility will bring […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WITN

Endangered woman missing from Wilson

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city are asking for your help in locating an endangered missing woman. Wilson police say Latasha Oats was last seen on Friday, January 6th leaving a home on Grove Street. The 25-year-old woman is 5′6″ tall, weighs 200 pounds, and has...
WILSON, NC
publicradioeast.org

Speed limit lowered on portion of South Glenburnie Road in New Bern

The City of New Bern is cautioning drivers to be aware that the North Carolina Department of Transportation has changed the speed limit along state route SR-1309, otherwise known as South Glenburnie Road. The part of the road impacted is between Highway 70/17 & MLK Boulevard where the speed limit...
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Tar Heel Traveler, Jan. 10, 2023

It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found. It's a proud symbol of a fire department's past. The Tar Heel Traveler took a trip to Goldsboro and learned the sentimental story of how a fire truck was lost and now found.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
thecoastlandtimes.com

Body of Williamston man found in water near Washington Baum Bridge

The Dare County Sheriff’s Office has reported the recovery of the body of a Williamston man in the water near the Washington Baum Bridge, which connects Roanoke Island and Nags Head. The body was determined to be DeVuan Bland, 19, from Williamston. DCSO reported in its media release Saturday...
WILLIAMSTON, NC

