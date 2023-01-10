ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

CBS19

TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas

TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
TYLER, TX
KLTV

City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”. Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. Sharon Jennings lives...
KILGORE, TX
KLTV

Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety

East Texas lawmakers propose bills meant to...
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX

What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
LINDALE, TX
101.5 KNUE

Win Tickets to Upcoming Water Circus in Tyler, Texas

Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Lauren Thompson Search Update

A wreck has blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. KLTV 7's Kristine Guevara spoke to the Douglas Elementary School Wildcat Robotics team captain, Angelica Rodriguez, about their Regional Championship title for the Central U.S. area. They competed today for the World Champion title against Singapore, but unfortunately lost. However, this is the first time that the Robotics team has reached this accomplishment.
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park

Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Scotus Denies Palestine Review

Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
PALESTINE, TX

