Jacksonville non-profit breaks ground on fifth cabin to serve families facing autism
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - A non-profit nature retreat in East Texas is expanding, allowing them to serve more families with children affected by autism. “Here at the retreat, it allows another 60 to 80 families to come out a season, which is huge,” said Elijah’s Retreat Executive Director Cheryl Torres.
TUESDAY TAILS: Meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas
TYLER, Texas — For today's edition of Tuesday Tails, meet Mustang Sally from the SPCA of East Texas. Mustang Sally is a 9-week-old Black Mouth Cur-mix. She will be a large breed dog, weighing around 60 pounds. She is one of eight adorable siblings looking for their fur-ever homes!
‘Additional items’ located in area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found
PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities returned to a rural part of northwest Panola County on Thursday to search the area where Lauren Thompson’s remains were found last year. “Additional items have been located today and collected as evidence and will be submitted to the crime lab for further...
Tour Tyler Texas asked the question, can you have live chickens in city limits of Tyler Texas?
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation, which is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit.
City of Tyler explains ‘earthy’ odor of water
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some residents in Tyler noticed an “earthy” taste and odor to their water that the city says may be from a non-harmful compound called “Geosmin.”. Tyler Water Utilities consumers may be experiencing a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards, according to a release from the city.
Kilgore Quilts of Valor presents gifts to four veterans
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - They have served the country, and some think they need a hug. The local chapter of Quilts of Valor presented handmade quilts to four veterans in Kilgore today. It’s their way of supplying a hug to a veteran whenever they need one. Sharon Jennings lives...
Cyclist who found toddler along Tyler roadway thankful it didn’t end tragically
Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
Angelina County game warden gives advice on deer safety
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Win Tickets to Upcoming Water Circus in Tyler, Texas
Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.
Funeral held for Longview officer who died after cancer battle
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement from across East Texas honored a Longview police officer who died after a battle with angiosarcoma cancer Friday. The funeral for Larry Solomon Junior was held at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Solomon served almost 8 years as a police officer in Longview and was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corp. He died at his home last Saturday. Longview Police Chief Anthony Boone said he was happy to see such a large turnout and spoke to the character of Solomon.
Tyler Water Utilities customers may experience 'earthy' taste, smell in water due to spike in Geosmin levels
TYLER, Texas — The City of Tyler says Tyler Water Utilities consumers may experience a spike in Geosmin, a taste and odor compound, in their drinking water. The city says the water is safe to drink and "continues to meet or exceed all federal and state water quality standards."
East Texas lawmaker files bill targeting prosecutors who decline taking on election crimes
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A bill filed by an East Texas lawmaker would give the Texas attorney general more power to prosecute election crimes. State Rep. Bryan Slaton represents Hopkins, Hunt, and Van Zandt counties. Among the legislation he hopes to push through this session, a bill allowing the Texas attorney general to step in if a local prosecutor declines to prosecute a violation of election law.
Lauren Thompson Search Update
Portion of Rice Road in Tyler to close for sinkhole repair
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The sinkhole saga continues on Rice Road in Tyler. “Once we found the sinkhole and we started excavating and digging down there it was almost like a pandora’s box of things that we kind of found,” said Kate Dietz, PE, City of Tyler Director of Utilities. Starting Sunday night, a portion of […]
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
Grand Saline fire chief releases statement on arrest of captain
GRAND SALINE, Texas (KLTV) - The Grand Saline fire chief released a statement on the arrest of a captain who has been charged with sexual assault of a child. Patrick Rowe, 32, of Grand Saline, has been charged with sexual assault of a child and online solicitation of a minor.
Scotus Denies Palestine Review
