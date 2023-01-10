Do you love the circus? Well get ready to experience a whole new kind -- the Cirque Italia Water Circus. This show is making its way to Tyler and is sure to make a splash. The international cast of Cirque Italia Water Circus entraps the audience with their performances over a 35,000 gallon water stage. This unique feature will surprise guest with performances such as swinging from ropes, flip over trapezes, BMX bikes and roller skates.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO