Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.

MADISON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO