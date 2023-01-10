Read full article on original website
A popular and fast-growing restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Wisconsin this week. Read on to learn more. If you're a fan of spicy chicken tenders and sandwiches, you may be excited to learn that the popular restaurant chain Dave's Hot Chicken recently opened another new Wisconsin location in Madison.
wiproud.com
Which Wisconsin city ranks #1 as the most dangerous in the state?
Your first guess might be Wisconsin’s biggest city, Milwaukee, but you would be incorrect. Milwaukee actually ranks #3 on onlyinyourstate.com’s list of Most Dangerous Cities In Wisconsin. In the #2 spot is the Village of Brown Deer, with 398 violent crimes for every 100,000 residents. Yeah, that math...
nbc15.com
Eastbound lanes of Madison Beltline closed at Old Sauk Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - All eastbound lanes of the Beltline near the Old Sauk Road interchange are shut down following a traffic incident. While only the eastbound lanes are closed, WisDOT’s traffic camera shows major delays for drivers heading in both directions as eastbound drivers try to turnaround and head west. The camera showed some drivers cutting across the median as they reached the stacks of cars held up by the delay.
DNR will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10.
MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will be accepting reservations for accessible cabins at Wisconsin state park properties beginning Tuesday, Jan. 10. Applications can be mailed or dropped off at the state park, forest or recreational area you wish to reserve. Applications that are mailed must have a postmark of Jan. 10 or later to be accepted.
WISN
'Not only their privacy, it gives them their life': Is anonymity possible for Wis. lotto winners?
LUCK, Wis. — The badger state has a new multi-millionaire.Wisconsin Lottery announced the winner of a $15.1 million Megabucks prize. Identified in a public news release to the media, Mark Cunningham purchased his winning ticket at Wayne's Food Plus last week in Luck, Wisconsin. Cunningham claimed his winning ticket...
Van engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire in Madison
MADISON, Wis. — A van was engulfed in flames outside of Discount Tire on Junction Road on the west side of Madison. Madison Fire officials say they were called to the scene around 9:30 Tuesday night. No one was in the car and no injuries were reported, according to Madison Fire. News 3 Now received photos from a viewer showing...
wxpr.org
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
spectrumnews1.com
Democratic voter shares 'Wisconsin nice' moment with Republican lawmaker
WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Wisconsinite said her chance encounter on Capitol Hill with a lawmaker from an opposing party has left her hopeful that more Americans with different political beliefs can find common ground with each other. Madison native Beth Cannestra said she arrived in Washington, D.C. a day...
x1071.com
MGE warns of new flyer scam
Madison Gas and Electric is warning its customers of a flyer scam that’s making rounds in the community. The flyer states, “The State of Wisconsin is focused on sustainable energy! Followed by a Wisconsin Statute and an incentive to install solar energy.” MGE said if you ever receive a flyer similar to this, it’s not from them. MGE said if you’re ever not sure about a communication, contact them at 608-252-7222 before doing anything.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
Did You Know Witches Used to Rule This One College Town in Wisconsin?
Whitewater, Wisconsin is home to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, but apparently, the town's witchy past is its real claim to fame. For those of us that live in Northern Illinois, Whitewater, Wisconsin is just a short drive away. The town is located in Wisconsin's Walworth and Jefferson Counties and is a great place destination for a day trip, especially if you have a thing for eerie history and witches.
Local contractor facing dozens of fraud accusations arrested in Columbia County
PORTAGE, Wis. — A local contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers out of thousands of dollars throughout southern Wisconsin has been arrested on tentative charges in Columbia County, jail officials confirmed to News 3 Now. Tyler Hansen, 51, was taken into custody Friday on a tentative count of theft by a contractor, according to officials with the Columbia County...
Wrn.com
No drag show at a Madison high school
Madison East High School is postponing a planned drag show after school officials say they received messages that “raised a number of safety concerns.” The show was organized by a group of students with the schools Gender and Sexuality Alliance Club and was scheduled for January 19th. Among...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
No injuries in Jefferson Co. residential fire
JEFFERSON, Wis. — No one was hurt following a fire at a residential home in Jefferson. Jefferson fire officials said the call came in around midnight Wednesday. The fire burned for a few hours and at least six departments were called in to assist in putting it out. Fire crews were then called off around 4 a.m. Wednesday morning. The...
Call for Action: Local contractor accused of scamming dozens expresses remorse in court
MADISON, Wis. — A contractor accused of scamming dozens of customers and working under three business names, prompting dozens of calls to News 3 Now’s Call for Action team, had his day in Dane County court Thursday. Tyler Hansen faces criminal charges of theft by a contractor for between $10,000 and $100,000. News 3 Now’s Leah Linschied tried and tried...
Traffic lights to remain out for days at University Avenue, Branch Street in Middleton following crash
MIDDLETON, Wis. — The traffic lights at the intersection of University Avenue and Branch Street in Middleton are expected to be out for a significant period of time following a crash Tuesday morning, the Middleton Police Department said. Police said the incident occurred just after 1:50 a.m. Tuesday morning. A 21-year-old man from New Glarus reportedly left the road and...
Teen arrested following convenience store burglary, Madison police say
MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison arrested a 16-year-old boy they said took cigars and vape cartridges from an east side convenience store during a burglary earlier this week. The burglary happened just before 12:10 a.m. Thursday at the Open Pantry convenience store in the 1400 block of Pflaum Road. Police said the store had its front door shattered. In...
WATCH: Gary Cannalte thanks community for support following wife’s death
MADISON, Wis. — News 3 Now’s Gary Cannalte returns to the airwaves following the death of his wife Jean. He thanked viewers and the News 3 Now family for their support during the incredibly difficult period after her death. READ: Obituary for Jean Marty Jean died at home on Dec. 10 at the age of 59. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL...
UPDATE: 6 Pomeranians taken from home in Green Lake County found, sheriff’s office says
DALTON, Wis. — The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office said six dogs taken from the front yard of a home near Dalton over the weekend have been found. In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said the Pomeranians — four puppies and two adults — were taken sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sunday. The post described a suspect...
