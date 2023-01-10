ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Man charged with stealing over $40K in jewelry, electronics from LI Walmart stores

By Kimberly Dole
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Suffolk County police on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly stealing $44,000 in jewelry and electronics from Long Island Walmart stores in a series of robberies since September.

According to officials, Jonathan Sunderland, 34, used a specialized tool to open locked display cases and steal the valuables at stores in Suffolk County.

Following an investigation by detectives, Sunderland was identified and located at the Morris County Jail in New Jersey where he was being held on similar charges from the Boonton Township Police Department.

At approximately 12:10 p.m. Monday, Fugitive Unit detectives traveled to the New Jersey jail and placed Sunderland into Suffolk County Police custody.

Sunderland was charged with third-degree grand larceny in connection with a $16,000 jewelry theft in Islandia on Sept. 26, a $25,000 jewelry theft in Centereach on Nov. 6 and a $3,000 electronic theft in Yaphank on Nov. 10.

He was remanded to Suffolk County Jail.

Anyone who believes they could be a victim is asked to call Sixth Precinct Squad detectives at 631-854-8652.

