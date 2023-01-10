Man, 20, gets 9 years in prison for Kings Plaza Mall shooting that wounded 2 teens

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A Bronx man was sentenced Tuesday to nine years in prison for a 2022 shooting inside a crowded Brooklyn mall that wounded two teenage boys and sent dozens of other shoppers running in fear for their lives, the borough's district attorney announced.

Timothy Briggs, 20, who pleaded guilty in November to second-degree attempted murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, will spend three and a half years concurrently on the weapons conviction and will face five years of post-release supervision.

According to the investigation, Briggs and two other men, Jaheim Covington, 20, and Omarion Harvey, 19, got into an argument with a group of six teenage boys at the Laced Up sneaker store in Kings Plaza Shopping Center on Jan. 31, 2022, around 2:30 p.m.

Briggs then pulled out a 40-caliber handgun and fired as many as 10 times at the group, striking a 14-year-old boy in the leg. A second boy, 16, suffered a graze wound to the leg.

Prosecutors said Briggs and the two others then fled the mall before being arrested less than three blocks away. Police recovered two guns at the scene, including the 40-caliber handgun fired by the 20-year-old. The shooting was also captured on surveillance video.

The two victims were taken to local hospitals, where they were treated and released.

"This defendant shot two teenagers and terrorized everyone around when he opened fire on a group in a crowded mall store," said Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez. "We have no tolerance for violence and this sentence sends a clear message that gun crime in Brooklyn will be met with serious consequences."

Covington and Harvey have both pleaded not guilty in connection with the shooting and are awaiting trial.