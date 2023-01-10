Search resumes for missing boy swept away by floodwater near San Miguel

UPDATE: The sheriff's office says the search has ended for the day due to low visibility but will continue first thing Wednesday morning.

—-

ORIGINAL STORY: The search for a 5-year-old boy missing after being swept away by floodwaters near San Miguel resumed Tuesday morning.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and family friends released pictures of the boy, identifying him as Kyle Doan.

He’s described as being 4’ tall and 52 pounds with short, dirty blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was wearing jeans, a black puffer jacket with red liner and blue and gray Nike shoes when he disappeared.

(Courtesy: Katarena Messer/Tyler Doan)

Family friend Katarena Messer shared a photo of Kyle wearing the same jacket she says he had on when he went missing.

Kyle was reportedly headed to school from Heritage Ranch with his mother when their vehicle was overtaken by floodwaters at the San Marcos East crossing. His father says there were no road closures in place at the time. CAL FIRE says a downed tree prevented the vehicle from being able to cross.

While the mother was rescued, Kyle was swept away.

The search was called off after about five hours when the extreme weather conditions became too unsafe for first responders.

The sheriff’s office says Tuesday’s break in the rain is allowing the search to resume although conditions remain dangerous as the water is still high and moving quickly.

The search is taking place from above with help from a helicopter and drones, according to the sheriff’s office. All available resources from the sheriff’s underwater search and rescue team are also on scene.

“The water level is high and continues to be fast moving. The public is strongly cautioned not to conduct self-initiated searches and put themselves in harms way and become a victim requiring resources that would otherwise be used for searching,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

