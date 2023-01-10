Effective: 2023-01-13 15:29:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 09:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Santa Cruz FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northern California, including the following county, Santa Cruz. * WHEN...Until 930 AM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 336 AM PST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated moderate rain. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.2 and 0.6 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.3 to 0.7 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Santa Cruz, Watsonville, Corralitos, Scotts Valley, Capitola, Live Oak, Felton, Ben Lomond, Soquel, Twin Lakes, Aptos, Boulder Creek, Rio Del Mar, Eureka Canyon Road, Brown Valley Road, Freedom, Amesti, Interlaken, Lexington Hills and Day Valley. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO