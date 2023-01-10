(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

CALABASAS, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO