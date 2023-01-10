Read full article on original website
Sheryl Gamba
2d ago
Sorry Meri Kody showed the whole world what's he's like and the disgusting things he's said about the wifes.Pretty much dug his own hole for himselve.So if you don't want people to make comments he should keep his lips shut and not put it out there.And people won't comment.
Reply
4
Jilly
2d ago
I love Meri. Kody totally disregarded her feelings & thoughts. She is gonna have fun with her next chapter
Reply
5
Christina Zeddies
1d ago
Were Christine, Janelle, and Meri able to receive their income they've earned? or did Kody & Robyn take it? These woman worked hard and deserve a portion of the family income. A normal divorce, income and property is divided equally.
Reply
3
Related
Sister Wives’ Meri Brown Looks Unrecognizable in Selfie After Kody Split, Fans Praise Her ‘Glow Up’
New year, new her! Sister Wives star Meri Brown had fans praising her “glow up” after her recent split with Kody Brown, looking unrecognizable in a selfie posted to Instagram on Monday, January 9. “As we begin 2023, my thoughts have been a lot on dreams. Not the...
Sister Wives’ Robyn Says She Wants Kody and His Estranged Wives to ‘Leave Me the Hell Out of It’ When It Comes to Their Drama
TLC At her breaking point! Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown shared her true feelings about her spouse, Kody Brown, seemingly pinning her against Meri, Janelle and Christine Brown. During part 3 of Sister Wives: One-on-One, which aired on Sunday, January 8, Janelle, 53, claimed that Robyn, 43, received preferential treatment when it came to her needs […]
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
Sister Wives’ Paedon Brown Confirms Robyn’s Son Dayton Lives in RV Outside of Her House
Sister Wives star Paedon Brown confirmed that Robyn Brown’s son David Dayton Brown lives in an RV outside of her house. During an interview on John Yates’ YouTube channel shared on Wednesday, January 11, Paedon, 24, was asked if Robyn, 44, kicked Dayton, 22, out of her home when he refused to follow Kody Brown’s Covid-19 protocols.
Popculture
'Sister Wives' Alum Marries Amid Kody Brown Divorce Drama
While news out of the Sister Wives world has been filled with drama and emotions all around, a recent development still stands as a dose of happiness for the family. According to InTouch Weekly, Sister Wives alum Logan Brown finally tied the knot on Saturday, Oct. 22. The couple had been waiting, with five years passing since the couple was engaged.
Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms
Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
msn.com
'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's Exes Gearing Up With Lawyers, Seeking Spousal Support From Father Of 18 As 'Everyone Takes Sides'
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's exes are allegedly seeking legal representation after three of his four marriages fizzled out, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned. "They're arming up with lawyers to get back what they feel is rightfully theirs," insiders claimed, referring to his former flames Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Meri Brown.
‘Sister Wives One-on-One’: 3 Strangest Things Robyn Brown Said in Her Monologue
From stretch marks to customer service, here are the strange highlights from Robyn Brown's monologue on the 'Sister Wives' Season 17 reunion.
‘Sister Wives’: What Did Robyn Brown Do for a Job Before Joining the Browns?
Robyn Brown doesn't appear to have a job outside of 'Sister Wives,' now, but it seems like she worked before joining the Brown family. Well, sort of.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Repulsed After Kody Brown Reduces 2 of His Wives to Panting Dogs Trying to Get His Attention
Fans of TLC's 'Sister Wives' were repulsed by Kody Brown's statement where he reduced wives Christine and Janelle to dogs panting for his attention during part one of season 17 tell-all.
‘Sister Wives’ Spoilers: Shocking New Information Revealed in Episode Descriptions for One-on-One Reunion Parts 2 and 3
The TV Guide episode descriptions for Part 2 and Part 3 of the 'Sister Wives' One-on-One reunion episode sheds light on the upcoming drama within the Brown family.
‘Sister Wives’ Drama: Meri Brown Drops Kody and Robyn Brown From Instagram, Follows Psychologists Instead
Meri Brown has admitted that her marriage to Kody Brown is over. 'Sister Wives' fans aren't convinced by her words. Her Instagram following list tells a story, though.
‘Sister Wives’ Fans Claim Robyn Brown is ‘Lying’ After She Contradicts Herself in Resurfaced Clip From Season 16
Fans claim Robyn Brown is 'lying' after she once said that Kody Brown 'isn't run by one of his wives' after he claims two marriages were broken because the women treated her badly.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Sister Wives’ Gwendlyn Brown Shuts Down ‘Horrifying’ Rumor About Kody and Robyn Brown’s Daughter
Setting the record straight. Sister Wives star Gwendlyn Brown shut down a disturbing rumor about her father, Kody Brown, and Robyn Brown’s daughter. Gwendlyn, 21, shared a recap of the TLC show via her YouTube channel on Wednesday, January 11, where she answered questions from fans about her family. At one point, the reality star was asked about a photo circulating online that seemingly showed Kody, 53, “making out” with his stepdaughter Aurora.
The Brown Family’s Finances: Which Wife Has Had the Most Business Success Outside of ‘Sister Wives’?
The Brown family's finances seem to be in a precarious position now that several of Kody Brown's wives have left him. Which of the sister wives earned the most?
Why ‘Sister Wives’ Fans Think Meri Brown Is ‘Twisting the Knife’ in Kody During the Season 17 Reunion
'Sister Wives' fan theory suggests that Meri is humiliating Kody on the 'One-on-One' special by revealing how he improperly handled their divorce.
How ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Celebrated Christmas Amid Parents’ Split and Family Feuds
The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds. Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show. “Barry and I have...
‘Sister Wives’: What Is in the Pink Drink Christine Brown, Janelle Brown, and Maddie Brush Are Constantly Drinking in Instagram Posts
Christine Brown and Janelle Brown, along with Maddie Brush, work for a new MLM. They are selling Plexus, but what is in the pink drink they constantly carry around?
Comments / 7