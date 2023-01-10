Read full article on original website
A stock market crash and a Great-Depression-style economy are among the boldest forecasts for 2023.
Happy new year, readers. I'm senior reporter Phil Rosen. Some congratulations are in order: You've officially emerged from the strange, gooey week in between Christmas and January 1st when nothing gets accomplished. Bravo. Now it's full speed ahead into 2023 — and the first Opening Bell newsletter of the year...
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
Elon Musk blames Tesla's $600 billion plunge in market value this year on the Fed - as rising interest rates erode the appeal of stocks
Elon Musk has blamed the Federal Reserve for the sharp decline in Tesla stock this year. Rising interest rates have boosted the appeal of Treasuries relative to stocks, the Tesla CEO said. Tesla stock has been hit by fears that Musk's Twitter purchase is a costly distraction. Elon Musk has...
Russia reportedly wants to further cut its dependence on the US dollar by buying up Chinese yuan on the currency market
Russia will start purchasing yuan on the currency market in 2023 if the country's oil and gas revenues meet expectations, Reuters reported Thursday. The Bank of Russia will buy yuan if budget revenues from oil and gas exports exceed 8 trillion rubles, the report said. Russia has accelerated its exposure...
8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone
This article has been updated since its initial publish date. When heading into 2023, it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages. We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket...
Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.
From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
Billionaire Mark Cuban warns the next crypto implosion could come from 'wash trades,' report says
Billionaire Mark Cuban thinks the next crypto meltdown could stem from wash trades. "There are supposedly tens of millions of dollars in trades and liquidity for tokens that have very little utilization," he told The Street. Wash trades are a form of pump-and-dump scheme to artificially generate interest around a...
Bodies burned in streets of China with funeral homes overwhelmed by COVID deaths
Graphic images appear to show families in China burning the bodies of their loved ones in the streets — a horrifying consequence of the country’s current surge in COVID cases. Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they’ve become overwhelmed after the country’s “zero-COVID” policies were reversed last month. Videos shared to Twitter show purported makeshift cremations taking place in the streets. In one clip, a wooden casket can be seen burning in a seemingly rural part of the country. Another video, believed to be filmed in Shanghai, shows a group of people gathered around a makeshift pyre that has been set aflame. One...
Elon Musk Says the Storm Is Coming and to Stash Cash: The Top Low-Risk Cash Ideas for 2023
Here is how worried and conservative investors can hunker down, move their money to the highest-yielding short-term investments in almost 20 years, and wait for an opening in the equity markets for a good entry point.
America's Worst Car Is Officially Dead In Its Home Country
UPDATE: We spoke with Mitsubishi, who had this to say about the fate of the Mirage: "Mirage remains an integral part of our US lineup at this time, along with Outlander Sport, Eclipse Cross, Outlander and the all-new Outlander PHEV just launching now." Overseas in Japan, the Mitsubishi Mirage has...
The rise of the world's first trillionaire
In the last few years, billionaires have only been adding to their net worth, and it likely won't be long until someone reaches the status of a trillionaire. Here's everything you need to know: When will someone be worth $1 trillion? It's hard to pinpoint a definitive answer, given that the net worths of the world's richest people are constantly fluctuating. However, a number of financial calculators have attempted to predict when the world might see its first trillionaire. Finance and procurement platform Approve analyzed the state of the world's priciest elite, looking at data from the 30 wealthiest people in the world. Their results...
A 25-year-old traded $2 billion of crypto from his parents' suburban home in Australia, public records show
25-year-old Darren Nguyen's crypto trading company profited $7 million after-tax, and net-profits increased 1,400% from the previous year.
China admits its Covid deaths are 'huge' and 70% of Shanghai's 25m residents have been infected
The steep rise in infections came after years of Beijing's 'zero-Covid' approach was abruptly stopped last month with little warning, and quickly overwhelmed hospitals and crematoriums.
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Biden begins to refill Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while Keystone Pipeline leak prompts new emergency exchange
The Biden administration announced plans Friday to provide nearly 2 million barrels of oil to refineries through an emergency exchange and simultaneously begin efforts to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve early next year.
Over $3,500,000,000 in Crypto Transferred to the Bahamas’ Regulator Hours After FTX Declared Bankruptcy
Over $3.5 billion worth of digital assets were transferred to the Securities Commission of The Bahamas just hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy. According to a new press release, the Bahamian regulator forced FTX to transfer all of the crypto assets under its control to wallets owned by the government for “safekeeping” on November 12th, the day after FTX filed for insolvency.
History says there are very strong odds the stock market gains 20% this year after taking a beating in 2022, Fundstrat says
The market bloodbath of 2022 signals positive returns for stocks this year, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. He noted that stocks were flat only 11% of the time after a negative year, whereas the market saw strong gains 53% of the time. Lee previously estimated the S&P 500 would gain...
US would lose a FIFTH of its military with 2 carriers & 700 jets blitzed in war with China over Taiwan, simulation shows
CHINA would sink least US two aircraft carriers and destroy hundreds of American aircraft in a war over Taiwan, a new wargame has predicted. The short but brutally intense conflict would see around a fifth of US carriers and combat planes destroyed, as well as least 20 other warships, according to the chilling scenario.
Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure
Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
