Dade Phelan reelected as Speaker of the Texas House

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of the Texas House of Representatives reelected State Rep. Dade Phelan Tuesday to serve as the House Speaker for the second consecutive time.

The only other nomination was Rep. Tony Tinderholt, a Republican from Arlington.

Phelan, also a Republican, clinched 143 votes, while Tinderholt received three.

Phelan was first chosen as the 76th Speaker of the House in 2021 and is currently serving a fourth term as a State Representative for District 21, according to his biography .

According to the Texas House of Representatives website , the “members give the speaker the authority to appoint the membership of each standing committee, subject to rules on seniority, and to designate the chair and vice chair for each committee. Under the rules, the speaker is responsible for referring all proposed legislation to committee, subject to the committee jurisdictions set forth in the rules. The rules also allow the speaker to appoint conference committees, to create select committees, and to direct committees to conduct interim studies when the legislature is not in session.”

Multiple representatives seconded Phelan’s nomination, but one that stuck out came from Democratic Rep. Tracy King of Uvalde County.

He said Phelan “gets it” and noted that he met with families of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims last week, saying he was “honest and compassionate” in a difficult situation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.