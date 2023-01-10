ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Kansas Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-6-4

(six, six, four)

Comments / 0

Related
a-z-animals.com

Meet The 3 Largest Landowners In Kansas

What do you know about the top landowners in Kansas?. In the Midwestern United States, Kansas has been nicknamed the Sunflower State. Farmland occupies over 45 million acres in Kansas, making it one of the top farming states in America. But who’s in control of all that land? Let’s find out!
KANSAS STATE
The Kansas City Beacon

Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings

If you check your receipt from the grocery store, you may notice some food items are now being charged less sales tax. That statewide reduction in Kansas food sales tax of 2.5 percentage points took effect on Jan. 1. But what grocery items are actually eligible for the sales tax break is complicated and not […] The post Kansas food sales tax has been lowered, but not everything you eat is eligible for savings appeared first on The Beacon.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Snow headed to Kansas, but not a major storm

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - After some early spring-like weather, a return to winter is coming soon with a chance for some snow to push through Kansas Wednesday night. While this will not be a big winter storm, there will be some accumulations and a potential impact on road conditions leading into Thursday morning. It’s doubtful that schools will need to cancel on Thursday given how fast this system is tracking through the area.
WICHITA, KS
KSNB Local4

One storm exits but more will be lining up..

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A quick hitting area of low pressure will continue to track across the Kansas/Oklahoma border, providing about a 6 hour period for rain and snow over areas south of Interstate 80 into Kansas. Snow accumulations of an inch or two will be possible in the Southwest corner of the the state with a dusting to an inch along the Kansas border with the higher amounts likely in Kansas. The snow will end , pushing into Missouri by the predawn hours leaving cloudy skies in the morning along with cooler conditions for Thursday. Morning lows Thursday will dip into the teens and 20s while afternoon highs will range from the 20s in the north to the low to mid 30s south.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

'I was scared': Kansas sees startling human trafficking numbers

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas kids are being trafficked, often by their parents or other close relatives and part of the problem is our state’s great highways. That’s just some of what a human trafficking expert told state lawmakers. "I was scared. I mean, as soon as he...
KANSAS STATE
lawrencekstimes.com

Kansas officials pursue new megadeals with semiconductor makers

TOPEKA — Kansas officials are pursuing megadeals for six new projects, including two companies that make semiconductors, by using the same tax incentives that landed Panasonic’s $4 billion investment last year. Paul Hughes, deputy secretary for business development at the Department of Commerce, briefed lawmakers Tuesday on the...
KANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy