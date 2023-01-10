ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Curbed

Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?

The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newsnationnow.com

Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’

(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
New York Post

Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report

Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report.  The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday.  “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
VIRGINIA STATE
New York Post

Gas stove manufacturers push back on talk of a ban

Appliance manufacturers hit back after a US government official suggested the feds are considering a ban on gas stoves over alleged safety hazards. The Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers said there are “simple steps” consumers can take while they are cooking, such as opening a window, turning on a ceiling fan or using a range hood to mitigate any harmful emissions. The trade group, whose members include big US manufacturers like Whirlpool and General Electric as well as overseas companies like Samsung and LG, also notes that gas stoves are more budget-friendly. “For people who prefer gas, which is more affordable,...
Power 93.7 WBLK

Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State

New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
The Weather Channel

Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says

A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
CNN

A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves

New York CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table....
CALIFORNIA STATE
NewsTalk 95.5

Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?

I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
MONTANA STATE
KRMG

Biden, Kishida to discuss Japan 'stepping up' security

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida were prepared to hold wide-ranging talks at the White House on Friday as Japan looks to build security cooperation with allies amid growing concerns about provocative Chinese and North Korean military action. The two administrations were...
WASHINGTON STATE
Reuters

Exclusive-Chinese EV maker BYD to build Vietnam component plant - sources

HANOI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker BYD Auto Co plans to build a plant in Vietnam to produce car parts, three people with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, in a move that would reduce the company's reliance on China and deepen its supply chain in Southeast Asia as part of a global expansion.
B106

B106

Temple, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

B106 plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Killeen and Temple, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy