Gas stoves could be banned, here’s why
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering a ban on gas stoves due to pollutants that cause respiratory and other health issues.
'Higher electric bills': Lawmakers warn of consequences surrounding potential gas stove ban
Members of Congress are warning that Americans could soon be “paying higher electric bills" if gas stoves are banned, a plan considered by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Gizmodo
Gas Stoves Are Major Cause of Childhood Asthma in the U.S., Study Finds
New research points to an under-appreciated cause of childhood asthma: gas stoves. The study estimates that about one in every eight cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the indoor pollution emitted by gas stoves. The findings are only the latest to highlight the harmful effects of this ubiquitous way of cooking.
What to know about the study behind the push to ban gas stoves
A member of the Consumer Product Safety Commission set off an uproar when he said this week that the agency would consider banning gas stoves on the grounds that they pose health risks.
White House: Biden won't ban gas stoves, but their 'emissions' can be 'hazardous'
Gas stoves won't be banned any time soon, but they do emit hazardous missions that could present "indoor air quality hazards," the White House said Wednesday.
Curbed
Are Gas Stoves the New Cigarettes?
The Consumer Product Safety Commission is weighing federal action on gas stoves, Bloomberg reports. Details of any potential proposal are light, but as Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr. told Bloomberg, “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” To begin the process, the agency intends to open a public-comment period on the hazards of natural-gas stoves in March. People may have a lot to say.
Gas stove possible cause of asthma in 12.7% American children
A recent study has linked cooking with gas indoors to 12.7% of all childhood asthma cases in the United States. Since the 1800s, gas stoves have been used to cook food in American homes, so they are not new. Over a century after their inception, an estimated 40 million homes...
newsnationnow.com
Safety commissioner: ‘We are not banning gas stoves’
(NewsNation) — Richard Trumka Jr, a U.S. Consumer Product Safety commissioner, clarified on Twitter that the federal agency is not actually banning gas stoves and any new regulations would apply only to new appliances. “To be clear, CPSC isn’t coming for anyone’s gas stoves. Regulations apply to new products....
Biden administration weighs nationwide ban on gas stoves: report
Millions of Americans may soon be entering “not stove season.“ The Biden administration is considering a nationwide ban on gas stoves — citing the harmful pollutants released by the appliances, according to a report. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is mulling the action after recent studies showed emissions from the devices can cause health and respiratory problems, Bloomberg reported Monday. “This is a hidden hazard,” CPSC Commissioner Richard Trumka Jr., told the outlet. “Any option is on the table. Products that can’t be made safe can be banned.” Reports by groups including the American Chemical Society and New York University Law School’s Institute for Policy Integrity...
Gas stove manufacturers push back on talk of a ban
Appliance manufacturers hit back after a US government official suggested the feds are considering a ban on gas stoves over alleged safety hazards. The Association for Home Appliance Manufacturers said there are “simple steps” consumers can take while they are cooking, such as opening a window, turning on a ceiling fan or using a range hood to mitigate any harmful emissions. The trade group, whose members include big US manufacturers like Whirlpool and General Electric as well as overseas companies like Samsung and LG, also notes that gas stoves are more budget-friendly. “For people who prefer gas, which is more affordable,...
Gas Stoves Causing Kids Asthma in New York State
New York State is really going to town in the 'banning' department. It seems like all of last year, we have heard about all of the things that are going to be banned in the near future in New York. Gas appliances are on the list and it might be...
The Weather Channel
Gas Stove Ban Possible In U.S., Federal Official Says
A federal official said earlier this week that a ban on gas stoves in possible. Critics quickly fired back. Cooking indoors with gas stoves has been connected to health hazards. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. The...
TechCrunch
Climate benefits of killing gas stoves aren’t what you think, but the health benefits are
The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is considering banning the appliances in an effort to reduce harmful indoor air pollution, according to a tweet by commissioner Rich Trumka Jr. and comments he gave to Bloomberg. “This is a hidden hazard,” Trumka told the news organization. “Any option is on the...
We're not taking away your gas stove, regulator tells CNN
The federal government isn't going to take away your gas stove, a top consumer regulator told CNN on Wednesday.
A US federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves
New York CNN — A federal agency is considering a ban on gas stoves, a source of indoor pollution linked to childhood asthma. In an interview with Bloomberg, a US Consumer Product Safety commissioner said gas stove usage is a “hidden hazard.”. “Any option is on the table....
Will Gas Stoves be Banned in Montana?
I'm pretty tired of learning about new things that could be bad for me. It seems like every week I hear a new debate about whether or not something is healthy, whether it's foods, deodorants, scented candles, plastic containers or other items. Next thing you know they'll tell me even cigarettes are unhealthy— oh wait. It happens so often I've developed a fatigue with the whole subject, and at times I'll refuse to look into it at all. I'll admit, if I had a nickel for every time I've said the phrase "I'm here for a good time not for a long time" I'd have enough nickels to fill a swimming pool with, and I'd jump into it like Scrooge McDuck. That's an exaggeration but you get the point.
