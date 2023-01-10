ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend

Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
MICHIGAN STATE
gandernewsroom.com

9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum

Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan

I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan

Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals

With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy