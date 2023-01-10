Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MichiganTravel MavenTraverse City, MI
Traverse City Man Causes Over $2,500 Worth of Damages to Motel RoomOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Police Warn Locals About Skimmers at Gas StationsOlive BarkerPetoskey, MI
Buckley Man Arrested for Traverse City Hit and RunOlive BarkerTraverse City, MI
Two Killed In Mancelona CollisionOlive BarkerMancelona, MI
Related
Michigan Restaurants On The Food Network That Have Since Closed
There's just something about food that just brings everyone together. Young, old, or even middle-aged. It's something to literally sit down about and enjoy. If you're a major foodie, chances are you have the TV set on the Food Network in your home. Michigan Restaurants That Were On The Food...
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Michigan Will Break The Bank
I'm a big guy that loves to eat. I'm fine with grabbing something cheap like a Hot N Ready from Little Ceasers. But sometimes you want to go out for a nice meal. Last year, my wife Lindsey went out for an incredible dinner at The Chop House. We were...
'Up North' Michigan golf courses crack Golfweek's Top 200 residential layouts in U.S.
Spring is coming and the itch to get on the golf course in warmer weather is growing for Michiganders. To help you through the winter blues, Golfweek this week released its Top 200 residential golf courses in the United States for 2023, and our great state of Pure Michigan has three courses on...
Where is the Best Affordable Place to Retire in the U.S? It’s in Michigan!
If you are thinking of retirement or close to it, you may also be thinking of where you would like to retire. You would like a great place to live with lots of things to do, scenic, friendly, and most of all affordable. The website Realtor.com put this question to...
Unconventional local restaurant opens new location in Michigan this week
A local restaurant serving up some "unconventional" menu combinations recently opened a new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. If you ever dreamed of putting Cool Ranch Dorritos on a cheeseburger, you must give Taystee's Burgers a try.
Win a 5-Pack of Michigan Lottery “Winter Green 7’s” Tickets
Are you feeling lucky? Enter below for your chance to win a five-pack of Michigan Lottery "Winter Green 7's" tickets.
Michigan’s first rail-bike adventures will roll this summer near Traverse City
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A new kind of low-key outdoor adventure is being planned for Northern Michigan this summer. It’s designed to bring together people who like to pedal, and those who just love the scenic railroad corridors that crisscross this vacation hotspot. Wheels on Rails, the first rail-biking...
Acclaimed restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan
A well-known and popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan this week. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, the acclaimed and rapidly-expanding restaurant chain Jersey Mike's Subs opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Big Rapids.
Hudson Cafe to close Detroit restaurant for remodel, open Northville Township location
The Hudson Cafe, a popular downtown spot for breakfast and brunch, is getting a complete remodel. Owner Tom Teknos said the restaurant on Woodward Avenue, will close after Jan. 22 and expects to reopen the last week of March or the first week of April. “Basically, it’s coming back down...
13 Town Names That Don’t Sound Like They Belong In Michigan
Although I was born and raised in Michigan, the Great Lakes State constantly keeps me guessing! Just when I think I've learned all there is to know about the Mitten-- I learn something new. We all know the major points of interest on our "handy" map of Michigan: Detroit, Lansing,...
Michigan Man Captures Breathtaking Photos of U.P.’s Winter Wonderland
You are about to see Michigan's Upper Peninsula like you've never seen it before. Photographer Shannon Kivi of Marquette is at it again with some incredible photos that he recently took using a drone. The photos were taken this year in Negaunee Township overlooking the 510 old and new bridges, according to his 906 Images Facebook page.
Michigan DNR to Hold First Ever Free Snowmobiling Weekend
Michigan already offers Free ORV and Free Fishing weekends each year - and coming up soon a new Free Snowmobile weekend!. Next month, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will debut its free snowmobiling weekend. Snowmobilers will be able to operate their machines over a two-day period needing a snowmobile registration or trail permit.
gandernewsroom.com
9 Things You Didn’t Know About the Old Northern Michigan Asylum
Shopping, history, good food, spooky stories—and so much more. These are nine things that every visitor (and local) should know about the Village at Grand Traverse Commons in Traverse City. MICHIGAN—Once a psychiatric hospital, now an upscale shopping and dining experience, the old Northern Michigan Asylum grounds are an...
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Have You Heard Of Snow Fleas? Yes They Are A Thing In Michigan
I thought fleas went away when the cold and snow comes along but I was wrong, there is something called snow fleas and they are found right here in Michigan. I think at this point we all know what fleas are and like mosquitos, they go away in the winter months to return to be a pain in our and our pets' lives in the spring.
Michigan Town Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
World Atlas recently released their list of the 15 most beautiful towns in America.
Here Are 7 Factory Tours You Can Take Across Michigan
Have you ever wondered what goes into making some of your favorite things or what the behind-the-scenes process looks like?. Well, great news. There are several factory tours that you can take for free or at a very small charge across the state of Michigan. Whether it's candy, ice cream,...
The Top 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2023
While I don't think anyone would deny the state is a gem in itself, every gem can have a visible scratch or two on it. With that being said, have you ever wondered where some of the worst places to live in Michigan were?. The Most Dangerous Places To Live...
Embrace Michigan Winter With These Free Small-Town Ice Festivals
With the post-holiday dust having just settled, now what are we supposed to do with ourselves?. I don't know about you, but this time of the year sure bums me out. The eventful holiday season has passed by and it's taken all the fun parties and gatherings with it. Now it's simply just January in Michigan. It's going to be a long winter!
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
