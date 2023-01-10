KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
07-15-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five)
Pick 3 Midday
6-6-4
(six, six, four)
Daily Pick 3
3-7-6
(three, seven, six)
2 By 2
Red Balls: 24-25, White Balls: 5-23
(Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: five, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
