$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.

Portland police said two kilograms of fentanyl powder was seized, which is enough fentanyl to kill a million people. In addition to the powder seized, PPB tweeted that 30,000 fentanyl pills were found.

Police did not say whether there were any arrests made connected to the drug bust.

PPB’s Narcotics team and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation but were assisted by the K-9 unit and East Neighborhood Response Team.

