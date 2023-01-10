ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

$100k worth of fentanyl seized in Portland drug bust

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dunB7_0k9x5dVj00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Nearly $100,000 worth of fentanyl was seized during a massive drug bust in Portland, authorities said Tuesday.

Portland police said two kilograms of fentanyl powder was seized, which is enough fentanyl to kill a million people. In addition to the powder seized, PPB tweeted that 30,000 fentanyl pills were found.

Police did not say whether there were any arrests made connected to the drug bust.

Convicted felon sentenced to federal prison after SE Portland shooting

PPB’s Narcotics team and the Drug Enforcement Administration led the investigation but were assisted by the K-9 unit and East Neighborhood Response Team.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 14

cant be me
3d ago

I’m ok with helping people. I was homeless myself a very long time ago. I would not have made it had someone not helped me. Saying that I know that you can’t help anyone that is not willing to help themselves.

Reply(1)
5
Tony Walton
2d ago

Yes, very good job. Thank you, officers, for getting that crap off the streets, and thank your officer K9 as well. May God protect you all.

Reply
4
Ronald Lorenzen
3d ago

excellent job guys keep up the good work glad to see that crap off of the streets

Reply
10
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Channel 6000

Portland police arrest wanted person, find meth, fentanyl, guns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Portland Police Bureau apprehended a wanted person Friday and recovered guns and drugs from the person. According to police, the bureau’s East Neighborhood Response Team took the person into custody. Police did not say what the person was wanted for, but said the...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Driver flees after crashing into N. Portland dispensary

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver left a large hole and a huge mess at a dispensary in North Portland early Friday morning. Just after 4 a.m., officers responded to Satchel, located at 6900 North Interstate Avenue. Police said a driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe crashed into the building and caused significant damage. The driver then fled the scene.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Washington County man convicted of stabbing wife to death

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County man has been convicted of murdering his wife after pleading guilty to second-degree murder Thursday. The Washington County District Attorney’s Office says Jose Rodolfo Torres-Amaro, 34, stabbed and killed his wife, Sonia Bahena, in Sept. 2021. The stabbing reportedly happened inside of their Cornelius apartment and in front of two of their four children, according to the D.A.’s Office.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kykn.com

Salem Police Detective Recognized as Top Forensic Examiner

Salem, Ore. — A tenured detective with the Salem Police Criminal Investigations Section was given top honors last week for his work as a digital forensic examiner. On January 4, the US Secret Service’s National Computer Forensics Institute (NCFI) recognized Detective Matt Brassfield for being one of the nation’s top 50 examiners in the field of digital forensics in 2022. The veteran detective ranked 47th from amongst more than 1,500 participating examiners all across the country. The field of digital forensics involves the recovery and investigation of material found on a variety of digital devices, such as small digital storage container, mobile phones and records, computers, and network storage systems.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland man with 18 prior felonies sentenced for illegally owning a gun

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man with a criminal history spanning decades was sentenced to federal prison after being arrested for firing a gun he illegally owned. Tyrone Lamont Allen, 53, was sentenced to 77 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release on January 9. He was arrested for firing a gun in the air outside a local restaurant during an altercation with his girlfriend.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Day convenience-store robbery

A 60-year-old man faces charges in a shooting at an East Portland deli on New Year’s Day, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office said. Police allege that Parrish Riggins, of Portland, shot another man in the lower right leg and the back inside the store at 12128 E. Burnside Street in a dispute over money. He then allegedly took the victim’s backpack and ran across the street to the Blackburn Center, a development with affordable-housing residences, a medical clinic and a mental-health recovery facility owned by Central City Concern.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Portland’s Alleged Teen Fire Starters Roamed Beyond One Park

On Jan. 3, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office indicted three Portland teenagers on a slew of arson charges related to a number of fires set over the summer and fall across Southeast Portland, including at Mt. Tabor Park. Wayne Chen, Malik Hares and Sam Perkins, all 18 and...
PORTLAND, OR
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

51K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy