CT Lottery
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ These Connecticut lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
08-13-14-18-34
(eight, thirteen, fourteen, eighteen, thirty-four)
Lotto
01-03-08-18-20-27
(one, three, eight, eighteen, twenty, twenty-seven)
Estimated jackpot: $1,900,000
Lucky For Life
07-15-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Play3 Day
6-1-4, WB: 8
(six, one, four; WB: eight)
Play3 Night
9-9-3, WB: 3
(nine, nine, three; WB: three)
Play4 Day
8-3-7-3, WB: 4
(eight, three, seven, three; WB: four)
Play4 Night
3-5-2-1, WB:
(three, five, two, one; WB: zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
