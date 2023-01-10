ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 5 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Dist. of Columbia Lottery’s “DC 5 Midday” game were:

3-0-4-5-4

(three, zero, four, five, four)

