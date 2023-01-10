VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
25-32-34-40-41
(twenty-five, thirty-two, thirty-four, forty, forty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $110,000
Cash4Life
03-15-44-53-57, Cash Ball: 2
(three, fifteen, forty-four, fifty-three, fifty-seven; Cash Ball: two)
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Pick 3 Day
4-0-7, FB: 3
(four, zero, seven; FB: three)
Pick 3 Night
3-9-4, FB: 8
(three, nine, four; FB: eight)
Pick 4 Day
5-6-5-3, FB: 2
(five, six, five, three; FB: two)
Pick 4 Night
6-9-5-3, FB: 7
(six, nine, five, three; FB: seven)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
