Virginia State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Virginia Lottery’s “Pick 3 Day” game were:

4-0-7, FB: 3

(four, zero, seven; FB: three)

