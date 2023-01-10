ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans

How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
NBC Chicago

Report: White Sox, Lucas Giolito Avoid Arbitration on $10.4M Deal

Report: Sox, Giolito avoid arbitration on $10.4M deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox and starting pitcher Lucas Giolito reached a $10.4 million deal for 2023 to avoid arbitration, bringing the 28-year-old right hander back for his seventh season on the South Side, per a report from FanSided's Robert Murray.
