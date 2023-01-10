Read full article on original website
Trust in Local Hospitals/Health Systems Increased During Pandemic
– NRC Health, the leading partner in building Human Understanding through personalized healthcare solutions and data-driven insights, released findings from its national Market Insights study that reveal that people trust local hospitals and health systems far more than they trust federal, state, and local government to handle the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
94% of Consumers are Satisfied with Virtual Primary Care
– For people who have used virtual primary care, the vast majority of them (94%) are satisfied with their experience, and nearly four in five (79%) say it has allowed them to take charge of their health. The study included findings around familiarity and experience with virtual primary care, virtual primary care and chronic conditions, current health and practices, and more.
4 Data Security Challenges for Healthcare Organizations in 2022
The healthcare industry has always been a prominent target for cybercriminals worldwide. They can access high-value patient PHI/PII data and use it maliciously to disrupt the patient’s treatment routine and bring down uptime, which is critical. It has repercussions on patients, doctors, hospitals, and everything associated with the healthcare ecosystem.
Prescryptive Health Taps Lilly on First-to-Market Value-Based Program to Stabilize Insulin Pricing
– Prescryptive Health, a healthcare technology company on a mission to rewrite the script for the U.S. pharmaceutical market partners with Eli Lilly and Company on a new and first-to-market subscription model to help lower costs for people who pay for their Lilly insulin through their employer-sponsored benefits. – Through...
We’re Feeling the Effects of the Nursing Shortage. Health Tech Can Help
The healthcare industry is in desperate need of nurses — and fast. Chances are this isn’t news to you. You’ve seen the countless headlines covering the impact the pandemic has had on nurses, and how that nursing shortage has impacted employment numbers, healthcare facilities, and patient care.
Virtual Chronic Pain Startup, Override Launches with $3.5M
– Override, a new multi-specialty, virtual chronic pain solution founded by former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs, David Shulkin MD, and his daughter, Jennie Shulkin JD emerges from stealth with $3.5M. The seed round was led by 7wireVentures and Martin Ventures, with SignalFire and Confluent Health joining the round. –...
PwC’s Health Services 2023 Deals Outlook – Volume Remains Resilient Against Headwinds
– While megadeals, trading multiples and overall deal values in the health services sector have not been immune to interest rate hikes and recessionary fears, PwC’s 2023 Health Services Deals Outlook report released recently forecasts a strong year ahead. – Increasing transaction volumes and players embracing value-based care—coupled with...
Patient Engagement Survey Reveals Current Patient Preferences for Access and Convenience
– Stericycle Communication Solutions, an industry leader in patient engagement technology and solutions and a service of Stericycle, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRCL), recently announced the findings of its third annual U.S. Consumer Trends in Patient Engagement Survey, conducted by Ipsos, which surveyed 1,004 U.S. adults aged 18 and older. – The...
Security and Compliance Oversight Will Reduce Business Communication Risk for Healthcare in 2023
Cyber attacks on healthcare organizations are by no means just as simple as hackers going after healthcare data for the sake of obtaining critical data of patients, their families, or the organization’s employees. A growing number of these attacks are executed by nation-states and other organized criminal organizations, which have the financial resources and the expertise to launch ever-more sophisticated and costly assaults against these organizations. Some of these attacks have been traced back to advanced, persistent, and well-known threat groups from countries such as China and Russia.
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B
– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Hint Connect Expands Direct Primary Care Network in Colorado with Nextera Healthcare
– Hint Health, the company powering the direct primary care (DPC) movement, today announced a partnership between Nextera Healthcare, Colorado’s first DPC provider and one of the fastest-growing DPC organizations in the U.S., and the company’s DPC network, Hint Connect. – The partnership will allow Nextera Healthcare to...
How Tech Can Improve Health Plan Performance & Star Ratings in 2023 & Beyond
The open-enrollment period that recently concluded for U.S. health plans was the first since the expiration of pandemic-linked changes to how Star Ratings were calculated. This is a period of major transition for the industry, with some health plans struggling to maintain their previous ratings and plan participants, who are now accustomed to home-based testing and treatment, expecting those services and features to continue. Fortunately, new technology can help health plans boost plan performance while promoting better care and early detection of chronic illnesses.
Paytient Raises $63M to Expand Health Payment Accounts (HPAs)
– Paytient, the creator and leading provider of Health Payment Accounts (HPAs), today announced a $40.5M Series B funding round, bringing the company’s total funding to $63M. The funds, consisting of $33M in equity from new and existing investors and $7.5M in debt from Silicon Valley Bank, will be used to scale growth and product development in 2023 and beyond.
84% of Patients Prefer Front Desk to Tech Options, 87% Face Staffing Challenges
– A new study found 84% of providers say patients still schedule care with the front desk, and 73% rely on human calls — despite all of the advances in communication. A full 87% say they’ve faced administrative staffing challenges over the last 12 months. Of those, one third (35%) found those staffing challenges have had a negative impact on staff morale, and about one in six (18%) noted it has led to longer wait times.
2022 Healthcare Investment, M&A, IPO Market Trends/Insights
– The latest edition of SVB’s Healthcare Investments and Exits report provides information on VC fundraising, investments and M&A and IPO trends – along with subsector analysis and video commentary for each. – Healthcare trends indicate US healthcare VC investment was healthy in 2022 despite an economic downturn....
CipherHealth Partners With SADA to Enable Better Patient Care w/ Enhanced SDOH Data
– Today, CipherHealth announced it has engaged SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud Partner, to deploy Google Cloud’s Looker to collect socioeconomic data to improve patient care. – CipherHealth previously had platform capabilities that provided healthcare providers with robust conversational and clinical data for...
Backed by CVS Health, Array Behavioral Care Raises $25M for Virtual Psychiatry/Therapy
– Array Behavioral Care, the nation’s leading virtual psychiatry and therapy practice, announced today the closing of its latest $25M equity round to further scale modern behavioral healthcare across the continuum, with CVS Health leading the round. Existing investors also joined the round and contributed additional capital. – The...
How Low-Code Development Will Deliver The Future of Public Health Services
From reducing IT backlogs and accelerating app development, to empowering citizen developers and enabling “fusion” dev teams of programmers and business technologists, the private sector has been enjoying the benefits of low-code development for some time now. For those unfamiliar with the concept, “low-code” generally refers to app...
Biomica Raises $20M to Advance its Pipeline of Microbiome-based Therapeutics
– Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd raises $20M led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital (SHC). – The financing round will enable Biomica to forge ahead, developing its pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. Biomica plans to use the proceeds to complete its current...
