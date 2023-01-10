Winning numbers drawn in ‘DC 2 Midday’ game

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s new top prosecutor dropped all charges Friday against a Black man who stood trial four times for the same killing, freeing him from behind bars and ending a controversial case that repeatedly raised questions about police and prosecutorial conduct. Keith Davis Jr. was accused of fatally shooting Pimlico Race Course security guard Kevin Jones in 2015, after police claimed his gun matched casings from the shooting scene. Before arresting Davis, officers shot him multiple times, leaving him badly wounded. He survived and has maintained his innocence ever since. Newly elected Baltimore State’s Attorney Ivan Bates, who took office Jan. 3, announced Friday that charges were being dropped. “Today’s dismissal is about the prosecutorial missteps of my predecessor in her pursuit of a conviction at all costs,” Bates said in a news release. “I have a duty to ensure justice for all, not just the victim but also the accused.”

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 13 HOURS AGO