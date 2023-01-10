ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Guyana: 1.3 billion barrels in ExxonMobil offshore oil field

By BERT WILKINSON
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — A fifth major offshore oil field being developed by a consortium led by ExxonMobil at an estimated cost of $12.7 billion will add another 1.3 billion barrels of recoverable oil reserves to the 10-billion barrel Guyana-Suriname basin, the Guyanese government said Tuesday.

The Uaru-Mako project currently under review could come on stream in the next three years, adding add as many as 63 more wells to the 30 already drilled in the Stabroek Block by the consortium, which also includes Hess Corporation and China’s CNOOC.

With two fields in production and two more approved, the consortium is the first among many multinational entities seeking to exploit the massive basin, which promises to transform two small South American nations into some of the world’s largest fossil-fuel producers.

Guyana’s Environmental Protection Agency released the oil field’s specifications on Tuesday for public review, saying that Uaru-Mako has at least 1.3 billion barrels of sweet, light crude to add to the more than 10 billion barrels in recoverable reserves the consortium has estimated so far.

Current production from the first two fields is nearly 400,000 barrels per day. The agency required the consortium to take out insurance to cover the costs of any potential oil spills in those fields.

Fashion

Exxon has said that once it’s approved by the local EPA and a final investment decision is made, a fifth giant floating production storage and offloading vessel (FPSO) will be brought in to fill tankers for international markets. The consortium’s licenses cover stretches of the Caribbean located about 120 miles (193 kilometers) offshore in an area near Guyana’s maritime border with Suriname.

The announcement about a fifth major oil field comes amid calls from opposition parties and rights groups for Guyana to get a better deal.

The consortium is paying the up-front development costs, and will recover 75% when revenues roll in. ExxonMobil will receive additional revenues equivalent to another 12.5% of the cost. Guyana will collect the final 12.5% — roughly $1.6 billion — as well as a 2% royalty on any revenues thereafter.

Guyana earned more than $1 billion last year from its portion of the production sharing agreement with the consortium, but that’s well below industry norms. The International Monetary Fund, among other outside observers, has urged the government to seek better deals as the oil rush contributes to world-leading economic growth, increasing Guyana’s GDP by nearly 60% in 2022.

Guyanese authorities have said they will not push to renegotiate the existing deal, but will demand better terms from any new licensees. Bidding by the industry’s major global players will close in mid-April for 14 new blocks near the consortium’s Stabroek Block.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Chevron, Exxon and Total keen to invest in India, says minister

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Global energy majors Chevron Corp (CVX.N), Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) and TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) are interested in investing in India's oil and gas exploration and production sector, the country's oil minister said in a speech on Friday.
marinelink.com

Russian Oil Revenues Falling Because of Price Cap -US Official

Russian oil revenues are falling due to the price cap that Western countries imposed on its crude oil shipments and, ahead of further caps on Russia's oil products, Europe is well positioned to manage any price pressures, a U.S. Treasury official said on Wednesday. The Group of Seven countries, Australia...
rigzone.com

African Upstream Revival And 26 Drilling Campaigns Set For 2023

It is expected that 2023 will see an upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent. It is expected that 2023 will seean upstream revival in Africa and the launch of several multi-well drilling campaigns across the southern and western parts of the continent.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
energyintel.com

Opec-Plus Eyes Chinese Demand, Russia Conflict

The Opec-plus producer alliance will closely monitor oil demand in China this year and also keep an eye on how the Russia-Ukraine conflict impacts energy markets, says incoming Opec President Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima. Informal discussions are already underway, but formal negotiations have not been officially scheduled yet. The initiative...
WSB Radio

House votes to block China from buying oil from US reserves

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Republican-controlled House on Thursday voted to block oil from the country's emergency stockpile from going to China. The bill, one of the first introduced by the new GOP majority, would prohibit the Energy Department from selling oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to companies owned or influenced by the Chinese Communist Party. It passed easily, 331-97, with 113 Democrats joining unanimous Republicans in support.
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

US Department of Energy Rejects Initial Bids to Resupply Oil Stockpile

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Energy has rejected the first batch of bids from oil companies to resupply a small amount of oil to the nation’s emergency crude oil stockpile in February, according to a DOE spokesperson. The DOE last month had said it would purchase up to...
Reuters

Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's (CVX.N) Wheatstone domestic gas plant has re-commenced supply to the Western Australia market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday.
rigzone.com

Russia Oil Price Cap Defies Skeptics

Once seen as misguided and unworkable, the US-conceived price cap on Russian crude oil exports is showing signs of success — for now — since it was implemented late last year. Moscow’s budget deficit widened to a record amid the slump in prices, with Russian grades falling faster...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

New Cop28 president is CEO of oil company

The President of Cop28 is the CEO of one of the world’s largest oil companies and has been branded a ‘climate criminal’ by Green MP Caroline Lucas.Dr Sultan Al Jaber is the group chief executive of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), as well as the United Arab Emirate’s Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology. He has been appointed President of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, which will take place in Dubai in November.ADNOC produces more than four million barrels of oil per day and around 11.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. As founding CEO of Abu Dhabi’s...
pgjonline.com

Caspian Pipeline Consortium Ready to Increase Oil Supply in 2023

(Reuters) — The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is ready to increase oil supply in 2023, CPC cited director general Nikolai Gorban as saying on Friday, thanks to increased capacity. CPC, which handles about 1% of global oil, also said it shipped 58.7 million tonnes in 2022, including 52.2 tonnes...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
617K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy