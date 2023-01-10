AR Lottery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ These Arkansas lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 3 Evening
6-9-0
(six, nine, zero)
Cash 3 Midday
2-0-1
(two, zero, one)
Cash 4 Evening
4-5-3-9
(four, five, three, nine)
Cash 4 Midday
7-6-7-6
(seven, six, seven, six)
Lucky For Life
07-15-29-41-43, Lucky Ball: 5
(seven, fifteen, twenty-nine, forty-one, forty-three; Lucky Ball: five)
Mega Millions
07-13-14-15-18, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(seven, thirteen, fourteen, fifteen, eighteen; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $1,350,000,000
Natural State Jackpot
04-16-20-29-39
(four, sixteen, twenty, twenty-nine, thirty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $55,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 360,000,000
