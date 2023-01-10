ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Three Sportsbooks Accused of Advertising Violations in Ohio

The first week of legal sports betting in Ohio will see three of the country’s most prominent sportsbooks come under fire. The Ohio Casino Control Commission announced that it intends to take administrative action against the parent companies of BetMGM, Caesars, and DraftKings for violating Ohio law and administrative rules concerning advertising.
Miami-Dade Wins Approval to Ditch FTX Deal for Heat’s Arena

A federal bankruptcy judge cleared the way for FTX branding to be removed from the Miami Heat’s home arena in a Wednesday ruling. Miami-Dade County, the arena owner, was prevented from rebranding or seeking a new sponsor for the venue since there was an automatic stay in place after FTX sought bankruptcy protection in November.
