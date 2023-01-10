Read full article on original website
Harper Grace Davis
Harper Grace Davis, the newborn daughter of Christopher and Kimberly (Hall) Davis, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. While her time on earth was short, her tiny footprints made a big impression on several hearts. In addition to her...
Martin “Marty” Carter
Martin “Marty” Carter, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Adolphus, KY native was a carpenter, former employee of Scotscraft, attends New Life Community Church and formerly attended New Hope Church in Westmoreland, TN. He was a son of the late James Herbert Carter and Vera Gregory Carter.
Lucy Byrd Crain
Lucy Byrd Crain, 85, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Ron and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Woods Richardson and Pearl Shaw Richardson. She was the wife of the late Fowler Storey Crain. She was a retired beautician.
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier, 43, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 11th, at his home. Ben was born in Carmi, IL on August 29,1979. Ben moved to Tompkinsville, KY when he was in sixth grade and quickly adapted and made Southern Kentucky his home for life. He was a graduate from Monroe County High School Class of 1998. He graduated from Draughons Junior College. Ben had been employed at DANA corporation before their closing, and for the past 13 years he worked for Tmarzetti in Horse Cave.
Wendell Dewayne Selvidge
Wendell Dewayne Selvidge, 60 of Horse Cave died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Jellico, Tennessee native was a son of the late Wendell B. Selvidge and Velmea Sue Yancey Dennison who survives. He was a construction worker and an under- water welder. Wendell was an avid fan for the Kentucky Wildcats, he loved fishing, hunting and scuba diving. His son Dalton was the largest blessing in his life.
Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown
Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. She was born May 3, 1935, in Kino, Kentucky to the late Jack Norris and Aline Glass Norris. Maggie started her career as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield and ended her career there in professional relations where she negotiated contracts with physicians. She served as president of the Executive Women of Kentucky Association. Maggie was a member of Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church and when she lived in Louisville, she was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Okley, whom she was married to for 46 years, led a variety of classes in churches during their lifetime together.
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown, age 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wright) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Tuesday, December 24, 1968, his children, Rob (& Malou) Brown of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Chris (& Tracy) Brown of Martinsville, Indiana, his brother, Kenny (& Betty) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky his grandchildren, Mason, Gabi, Sasha and Clayton., ten nieces and nephews along with several family members and many friends.
Lonnie H. Matthews
Lonnie H. Matthews, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by family at his home in Temple Hill. He was born May 17, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jewell Matthews and Cordlene Crowe Matthews. Lonnie served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he received two purple hearts in the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a lifelong dairy farmer. Lonnie was a longtime member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Darrell Lane Hunter
Mr. Darrell Lane Hunter, age 64, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Darrell was born on April 21, 1958, the son of the late Willie Eldon and Peggy (Finley) Hunter. He is survived by his children; Ashley Hunter and companion Curtis...
Wallace Eugene Bragg
Wallace Eugene Bragg, 67, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Glenview Health and Rehab. He was born May 21, 1955 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Lester L. Bragg and Elizabeth Sexton Bragg. Wallace was a truck driver for TS Trucking for 38 years and was a member of White’s Chapel Independent Church.
Betty Jean Glover Ellis
Betty Jean Glover Ellis, 87, of Glasgow and Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1935 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Lee Glover and Bessie Otelia Moran Glover. The youngest of eight children, Betty loved staying active and gathering family and friends. Affectionately known as ‘Mawgy’, she loved talking, storytelling, and never met a stranger. Quilting, knitting, traveling, and Facebooking were only a few of her favorite hobbies.
Nola Mae Bolton Mills
Nola Mae Bolton Mills, 100 of Glasgow passed peacefully at Barren County Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Virg Bolton and Alice Huff Bolton and wife of the late Connie Mills. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Nola was a housewife, farmer and member of Three Forks Church of Christ.
KSP: 3 dead following crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Three people are dead following a fatal crash along Highway 90 in Barren County. Kentucky State Police said they responded to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Harry King Road and Happy Valley Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
Glasgow EPB lobby to close due to scheduled renovations
GLASGOW — The lobby of the Glasgow EPB will be closed for several weeks while renovations are completed. The drive-thru located at the Glasgow EPB office is expected to stay open during the renovation. Customers of the utility will still be able to make in-person payments and access customer service staff if needing to establish or transfer services.
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
Detroit-based staffing agency comes to BG
Bowling Green’s growing manufacturing base has spurred a Detroit-based staffing agency to bring its first location outside the Midwest to the city. Detroit Quality Staffing, or DQS, began operating in December out of offices at 1240 Ashley Circle that now has three employees. “Bowling Green has been on our...
Hospital philanthropy group announces new fundraising record after annual event
GLASGOW — The TJ Community Mission Foundation announced they set a new record in their effort to raise money for the philanthropy. The group held its annual fundraiser on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the Cave City Convention Center. The New Year’s Eve event featured an upscale dinner, cash bar, casino, dancing and music by The Jimmy Church Band. The record set this year was $120,909, and that came from various sources such as corporate sponsorships, ticket sales, donations, raffles and a live auction.
Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street
GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
BCEA secures $1M for development of South Cooper industrial site
GLASGOW — The Barren County Economic Authority announced Wednesday they have received $1 million in funding to continue the development of South Cooper Industrial Park along Highway 68/80. The funding was applied for through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office last fall, according to a news release. The money comes from...
