Arizona voters could decide next year how they feel about having people who aren't yet old enough to drink alcohol making state laws. A proposal by newly elected Rep. Matt Gress (R-Phoenix) would set the minimum age for legislators at 18. They now have to be 25 to take office. But Gress, who first ran for town council in Cyril, Oklahoma, at 18, said he doesn't believe that his ideas at that time, like how to deal with a money-losing ambulance service, didn't have merit. And he said that also must have been the belief of the 124 people who voted for him, though he lost.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO