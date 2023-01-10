Food Made Fresh: Chicken pozole a perfect dish for cool winter days

A flavorful bowl of pozole warms our tummies on a blustery day, this time of year. And it’s incredibly simple to make.

If you aren’t familiar with what makes up pozole, the primary ingredient is hominy. It typically consists of hominy, pork, garlic, and chile.

Hominy starts with dried corn kernels that have been treated with alkali through a process called nixtamalization. It originates from Mesoamerica. Hominy can be ground to make grits or masa. And can be cooked to use in dishes such as pozole.

I most commonly use canned hominy with is soft and easy to cook with. I have also started with hominy in the dry state, which is very good but takes much longer to cook and has a chewier texture. And I’ve used frozen hominy packaged by Bueno that is found in the freezer section of many local area food markets, which also takes a good bit longer to cook.

Hominy is often found made with both yellow, and white corn. Either may be used for this recipe, and the color has no difference in taste.

We often make traditional pozole with pork, but occasionally make it with chicken, or even without meat or poultry.

This version of pozole is loaded with flavor and comes together quickly with the use of rotisserie chicken, or leftover chicken.

A fresh bite may be added to each serving with the addition of shredded, crunchy cabbage, and thinly sliced radishes. I also like top each serving with crispy strips of tortillas, much like you would see served with tortilla soup.

Join me in a bowl of pozole to ease into these cooler winter days. And enjoy food made fresh!

Pozole con Pollo

1 tablespoon olive oil or avocado oil

1 onion, peeled and diced

6 cloves garlic, peeled and minced

3 tablespoons chili powder

2 teaspoons ground cumin

15-ounce can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1/2 cup roasted diced green chiles

4 cups vegetable broth

4 cups water

29-ounce can of hominy, drained and rinsed

1½ cups shredded cooked chicken

For serving: Lime wedges, crispy tortilla strips, shredded cabbage, thinly sliced radishes, and salt, if desired

Heat oil over medium heat and add onion. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until onion begins to caramelize and turn translucent. Add garlic, chili powder, and cumin. Stir, cooking for a few seconds.

Add tomatoes and continue cooking, stirring frequently for 2 or 3 minutes. Add green chiles and broth and cook until a low rolling boil occurs.

Stir in hominy and chicken and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer for 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve warm with an optional squeeze of lime juice, and other toppings as desired. Makes 6 servings.

ANGELINA LARUE is a food writer, recipe developer and author of “The Whole Enchilada Fresh and Nutritious Southwestern Cuisine.”

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Food Made Fresh: Chicken pozole a perfect dish for cool winter days