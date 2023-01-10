ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play3 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play3 Day” game were:

6-1-4, WB: 8

(six, one, four; WB: eight)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

