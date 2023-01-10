Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. She was born May 3, 1935, in Kino, Kentucky to the late Jack Norris and Aline Glass Norris. Maggie started her career as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield and ended her career there in professional relations where she negotiated contracts with physicians. She served as president of the Executive Women of Kentucky Association. Maggie was a member of Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church and when she lived in Louisville, she was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Okley, whom she was married to for 46 years, led a variety of classes in churches during their lifetime together.

