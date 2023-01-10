ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

wach.com

No. 1 South Carolina battles past Kentucky for SEC revenge

The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team went to Lexington and walked away with a 95-66 win over Kentucky. However, while the Gamecocks won by 29, the final score doesn't tell the whole story. In the first half, Kentucky went on a 19-2 run and took a 31-21...
LEXINGTON, KY
WJBF

Aiken H.S. head football coach fired

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
AIKEN, SC
wach.com

Harlem Globetrotters to play in Columbia for 2023 world tour

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters will once again return to Colonial Life Arena as the team goes on their 2023 World Tour. The iconic team will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals on April 20, as the Globetrotters enters its 97th year. According to a press...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation

LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
LEE COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Temperatures tumble for the weekend, but skies remain sunny

COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Cooler temperatures gave us a bit of a shock to end off the work week. Compared to where we were on Thursday, in the 60s and 70s, many of us only made it to the 50s on Friday. That puts the Midlands at about 20 degrees...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Several candidates already announced in Columbia's District 4 special election

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two well-known Columbia leaders have announced their candidacy in Columbia's special election for District 4 just hours after the city opened the filing process on Friday. With roughly 10 weeks until the special election, both Columbia businessman Peter Brown and former R1 Board member Beatrice...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Tornado Watch issued for parts of SC Midlands until 10PM Thursday

Columbia, SC (WACH) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of the WACH fox viewing area in the SC Midlands until 10 p.m. Two lines of thunderstorms are pushing across the area that could bring damaging wind gusts and tornado development. Track the rain and...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
JENKINSVILLE, SC
wach.com

West Columbia teen ran away from home, officials said

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home on Tuesday. The teen, Josie Sharpe of West Columbia, was last seen on January 10. Officials say she is five-foot-two-inches and weighs roughly 90 pounds. Sharpe also has a tattoo...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC

