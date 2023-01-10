Read full article on original website
Shane Beamer Blasts South Carolina Radio After Garrett Riley Report
The Gamecocks coach was none too pleased with a report claiming his program really wanted to hire Riley prior to his deal with Clemson.
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina football team to be recognized at upcoming Gamecocks basketball game
After another winning season, the South Carolina football team will be recognized at an upcoming Gamecocks basketball game. The football team will be on hand for the basketball game on Jan. 21 vs. Auburn, with head coach Shame Beamer addressing the crowd, according to the program website. No. 19 South...
wach.com
No. 1 South Carolina battles past Kentucky for SEC revenge
The No. 1 ranked South Carolina women's basketball team went to Lexington and walked away with a 95-66 win over Kentucky. However, while the Gamecocks won by 29, the final score doesn't tell the whole story. In the first half, Kentucky went on a 19-2 run and took a 31-21...
blufftontoday.com
Dawn Staley reacts to 5-foot-7 South Carolina basketball signee Milaysia Fulwiley's dunk
COLUMBIA — Freshman Ashlyn Watkins became the first player to dunk in South Carolina women's basketball history earlier this season when she threw one down against Clemson. Next season, the Gamecocks could add another above-rim player in Columbia native Milaysia Fulwiley. Fulwiley, the No. 13 prospect and No. 3...
wach.com
"It feels good to bring success to my home": Gamecocks growing talent in rebuilding era
(WACH) - The South Carolina swimming and diving team is growing talent in years two of the rebuild. "During this rebuild we're focusing on what the two, three, five-year plan is going to be," said USC diving head coach Michael Wright. "We've got some great athletes that are still here on campus, that are trying to help influence the next generation."
Aiken H.S. head football coach fired
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that the head football coach at Aiken High School has been terminated. According to Aiken County Public Schools, Olajuwon Paige, was terminated two days ago. Paige began his coaching career at AHS back in 2019. He played for the Fighting Green Hornets program and was named […]
wach.com
Harlem Globetrotters to play in Columbia for 2023 world tour
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The world-renowned Harlem Globetrotters will once again return to Colonial Life Arena as the team goes on their 2023 World Tour. The iconic team will go head-to-head with the Washington Generals on April 20, as the Globetrotters enters its 97th year. According to a press...
Where does all the rainwater go in South Carolina?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — When it rains, you often see water running down the side of the streets. Well, where does it go? The answer is into a watershed. A watershed is an area of land that drains into a larger common body of water. Columbia is made up of...
wach.com
Looking for a break into the music industry? There's a two-day conference to help you
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Have you ever wanted to get into the music industry but didn’t know how? Well a South Carolina native is offering you some help. Benny Pough is CEO of D. Verse media and he has decades of experience in the music industry. He’s hosting...
Company chooses Lee County for first South Carolina operation
LEE COUNTY, S.C. — New industry is expected to begin operations in Lee County by mid-2023 and create dozens of jobs, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said on Thursday. According to a statement from the governor's office, Engineered Foam Packaging, a subsidiary of J.B. Poindexter & Co., has announced plans to invest $15 million in a new location on Browntown Road near Bishopville and create 53 jobs.
NC company to invest $100 million to install high speed internet services in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A North Carolina fiber optics company has announced it will be making a $100 million investment in South Carolina's Richland and Lexington counties to bring ultra-high-speed 100% fiber optic internet service to the area. Lumos Fiber, based in High Point, will install close to 1,200 miles...
WIS-TV
Midlands woman wins $375,000 from scratch-off purchased at Blythewood area gas station
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands woman won huge from a scratch-off she purchased from a Blythewood area gas station. The winner stopped by the Quick Trip on Wilson Boulevard before heading to work for a snack and a lottery ticket. “I feel really lucky,” she said. Instead of celebrating,...
Packing company will spend $15M for new South Carolina plant with taxpayer help
(The Center Square) — An Elkhart, Indiana-based company that designs and manufactures custom protective packaging and cold chain solutions will spend $15 million to establish operations in Lee County. Engineered Foam Packaging will create 53 new jobs as part of the project, its first South Carolina location. The Coordinating...
wach.com
Temperatures tumble for the weekend, but skies remain sunny
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Cooler temperatures gave us a bit of a shock to end off the work week. Compared to where we were on Thursday, in the 60s and 70s, many of us only made it to the 50s on Friday. That puts the Midlands at about 20 degrees...
wach.com
Several candidates already announced in Columbia's District 4 special election
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two well-known Columbia leaders have announced their candidacy in Columbia's special election for District 4 just hours after the city opened the filing process on Friday. With roughly 10 weeks until the special election, both Columbia businessman Peter Brown and former R1 Board member Beatrice...
wach.com
Tornado Watch issued for parts of SC Midlands until 10PM Thursday
Columbia, SC (WACH) — A Tornado Watch has been issued for a large portion of the WACH fox viewing area in the SC Midlands until 10 p.m. Two lines of thunderstorms are pushing across the area that could bring damaging wind gusts and tornado development. Track the rain and...
Someone brought home more than just groceries: $50K Powerball ticket sold at Columbia area Kroger
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Check your tickets, folks! A Powerball ticket from Wednesday night's drawing worth $50,000 was sold at a Columbia area grocery store. The ticket was purchased at the Kroger located at 1028 Robert Branch Pkwy., off Killian Road. More than 17,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets...
That second check from SCANA/SEC&G is real
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Have you recently received a check in the mail from SCE&G/SCANA/Dominion Energy? If so, the check is legit. A spokesperson from Dominion Energy says the check is part of a second distribution of settlement checks mailed out on Dec. 22, 2022. The settlement was reached between...
wach.com
Lake Murray drops several feet as Dominion Energy carries out routine aquatic care
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Every few winters, Dominion Energy drops the water in Lake Murray even lower than usual. You may have noticed it’s happening now - the lake is 4 feet below normal. The summertime source of fun for many in the Midlands, now drying out. Back in...
wach.com
West Columbia teen ran away from home, officials said
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia Police are searching for a missing 15-year-old who ran away from home on Tuesday. The teen, Josie Sharpe of West Columbia, was last seen on January 10. Officials say she is five-foot-two-inches and weighs roughly 90 pounds. Sharpe also has a tattoo...
