Alira Health Secures $58M to Expand Global Growth
– Alira Health, a global healthcare advisory, clinical research and technology company, announced it secured an additional $58M in capital funding to accelerate delivery of patient-centric, technology-enabled healthcare solutions. Previously, Alira Health raised $35M in 2021 and $40M in 2022, in two rounds led by Creadev. – Alira Health is...
PwC’s Health Services 2023 Deals Outlook – Volume Remains Resilient Against Headwinds
– While megadeals, trading multiples and overall deal values in the health services sector have not been immune to interest rate hikes and recessionary fears, PwC’s 2023 Health Services Deals Outlook report released recently forecasts a strong year ahead. – Increasing transaction volumes and players embracing value-based care—coupled with...
Digital Health Funding Reaches $15.3B in 2022 Across 572 Deals, Rock Health Reports
– In a downtrodden market climate, things don’t need to feel doom and gloom, according to Rock Health’s Annual 2022 digital health funding report. 2022 was a necessary reminder that investment is cyclical and that strong players build resilience in weathering funding climate changes. – Analysts expect that...
M&A: LeanTaaS Acquires Hospital IQ, Combined Valuation Exceeds $1B
– LeanTaaS, Inc., a provider of AI-powered and SaaS-based capacity management and patient flow software for health systems, today announced it has acquired Hospital IQ, a provider of intelligent automation solutions for hospitals. The acquisition values the combined company at more than $1 billion in enterprise value and enables it to power intelligent operations across more than 180+ U.S. health systems. The financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
M&A: Alpine Investors Acquires RCM Services Provider Medusind
– Alpine Investors, a people-driven private equity fund, announced that it has acquired Medusind, a provider of revenue cycle management services to the healthcare industry. – Jose Rivero, an Alpine CEO-in-Residence and part of the firm’s PeopleFirst program, has assumed the role of CEO of Medusind. Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
Biomica Raises $20M to Advance its Pipeline of Microbiome-based Therapeutics
– Biomica, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative microbiome-based therapeutics and a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd raises $20M led by Shanghai Healthcare Capital (SHC). – The financing round will enable Biomica to forge ahead, developing its pipeline of microbiome-based therapeutics. Biomica plans to use the proceeds to complete its current...
Why ML Monitoring is Essential to AI Success in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) adoption in the healthcare sector has grown significantly over the last decade, with no signs of slowing down. According to a 2021 report from HIMSS, 62% of clinicians are interested in using AI/ML tools. From front-line workers to back-office staff, every stakeholder in the healthcare continuum can...
Security and Compliance Oversight Will Reduce Business Communication Risk for Healthcare in 2023
Cyber attacks on healthcare organizations are by no means just as simple as hackers going after healthcare data for the sake of obtaining critical data of patients, their families, or the organization’s employees. A growing number of these attacks are executed by nation-states and other organized criminal organizations, which have the financial resources and the expertise to launch ever-more sophisticated and costly assaults against these organizations. Some of these attacks have been traced back to advanced, persistent, and well-known threat groups from countries such as China and Russia.
Patient Financial Experience: 40% of Americans Confused by Medical Bills
– AKASA™, a developer of AI for healthcare operations, released findings from a new survey conducted on its behalf by YouGov. – The survey findings highlight uncertainty looms among patients about what is included in a bill and if they can pay – two factors that drive the most confusion on medical bills. However, there are strategies healthcare organizations can take to be proactive and prevent billing surprises from trickling down to patients.
Midsize/Large Practice Management 2022: Which Vendors Stand Out in an Established Market?
– Most practice management (PM) solutions have a long tenure in the market, yet not all vendors successfully meet practices’ needs—which include strong technology and a vendor who acts as a partner in customer success. Historically, KLAS has split PM data by midsize (11–75 physicians) and large practices (76+ physicians); however, independent practices (clinics not owned by a hospital/health system) and owned practices (clinics owned by a hospital/health system) also have different needs and gravitate toward different vendors.
The Future of Digital Payment Trends in Healthcare to Watch
Staffing shortages, cost of care delivery and reimbursement changes have put more pressure on healthcare practices to do more with less. Recent technology advancements have come to the rescue and enabled healthcare organizations to simplify processes, improve communication efforts and ultimately support staff and patients alike. Patient payment tools are...
Backed by Major Health Plans, Carallel Raises $8.2M for Personalized Caregiver Support
– Carallel, a Chicago, IL-based provider of human-centered guidance and digital tools for family caregivers raises a $8.2M Series A funding round led by FCA Venture Partners, with participation from prominent regional payers including 450 Ventures, as well as Create Health Ventures, Gratitude Railroad, Loud Capital, and Wanxiang Healthcare Investments.
Why The Future of Lateral Flow Testing is Digital
Lateral flow immunoassay tests (or LFTs, for short) have been in use for decades, becoming an indispensable tool within diagnostics’ (Dx) practice, as well as a growing range of applications outside healthcare. LFT’s capacity for delivering fast turnaround—rapid detection in less than 20 minutes—from sample to result has made LFTs central to the shift moving triage and primary care closer to the patient at point-of-care (POC) and point-of-need (PON).
Economic Certainty: Creating Revenue Cycles that Can Weather Any Storm
Staffing shortages, inflation and operational margin—it’s what keep financial leaders in today’s physician practices up at night. And while there is a perfect storm of challenges brewing that has the potential to wreak havoc on bottom-line performance, the reality is that provider organizations don’t have to settle for a posture of defense.
The Patient Journey Tech Stack: 10 Pharma Predictions for 2023
The complexity of demands on Market Access teams has increased in recent years, between introducing innovative therapies targeting smaller populations and higher bars from Payers and PBMs. Now, drug manufacturers are bucking up. According to the IQVIA Institute, the prescription abandonment rate has reached 27 percent, or $76 billion annually,...
Hint Connect Expands Direct Primary Care Network in Colorado with Nextera Healthcare
– Hint Health, the company powering the direct primary care (DPC) movement, today announced a partnership between Nextera Healthcare, Colorado’s first DPC provider and one of the fastest-growing DPC organizations in the U.S., and the company’s DPC network, Hint Connect. – The partnership will allow Nextera Healthcare to...
Real-World Data Startup Crescendo Health Launches with $3.2M
– Crescendo Health, a real-world data startup that’s drastically reshaping how clinical researchers get access to hard-to-reach patient data to support their clinical research today officially announced its launch with $3.4M in seed funding from Define Ventures as well as the founders and CEOs of many other well-known organizations.
The Continuing Rise of AI in the Healthcare Sector in 2023
The announcement in September 2022 that the health tech company Iodine Software was entering into a partnership with the software platform TruCode “to upend clinical administration using artificial intelligence” serves as one of the more recent reminders of AI’s considerable impact on the healthcare sector. Certainly, it...
Startup Velsera Launches to Advance Precision Health Through Data-Driven Solutions
– New company Velsera was announced at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference supported by thematic-focused impact fund Summa Equity (“Summa”). – Velsera sets out to amplify the impact of clinicians, researchers and scientists for the benefit of patients around the world. Velsera creates a software platform out of science, technology, and informatics, making data actionable, accelerating the pace and potential of multi-omics.
Executives Shares 7 Life Sciences Predictions to Watch in 2023
Focusing on the macroeconomic environment, which remains impacted by the lingering COVID-19 pandemic, there continues to be uncertainty about the strength of the global, Asia Pacific, UK and US economies. High-interest rates and a potential recession remain a concern for all market participants. At ISPC, we are closely monitoring the pace of specimen transactions. We believe that this industry can be resilient through a continued economic downturn or recession, as well as any impacts from inflation.
