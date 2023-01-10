Read full article on original website
wcluradio.com
Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown
Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. She was born May 3, 1935, in Kino, Kentucky to the late Jack Norris and Aline Glass Norris. Maggie started her career as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield and ended her career there in professional relations where she negotiated contracts with physicians. She served as president of the Executive Women of Kentucky Association. Maggie was a member of Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church and when she lived in Louisville, she was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Okley, whom she was married to for 46 years, led a variety of classes in churches during their lifetime together.
wcluradio.com
Nola Mae Bolton Mills
Nola Mae Bolton Mills, 100 of Glasgow passed peacefully at Barren County Nursing & Rehab on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The Edmonson County native was a daughter of the late Virg Bolton and Alice Huff Bolton and wife of the late Connie Mills. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters. Nola was a housewife, farmer and member of Three Forks Church of Christ.
wcluradio.com
Lucy Byrd Crain
Lucy Byrd Crain, 85, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 at Ron and Kay Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky. She was a daughter of the late Thomas Woods Richardson and Pearl Shaw Richardson. She was the wife of the late Fowler Storey Crain. She was a retired beautician.
wcluradio.com
Lonnie H. Matthews
Lonnie H. Matthews, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by family at his home in Temple Hill. He was born May 17, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jewell Matthews and Cordlene Crowe Matthews. Lonnie served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he received two purple hearts in the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a lifelong dairy farmer. Lonnie was a longtime member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier, 43, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 11th, at his home. Ben was born in Carmi, IL on August 29,1979. Ben moved to Tompkinsville, KY when he was in sixth grade and quickly adapted and made Southern Kentucky his home for life. He was a graduate from Monroe County High School Class of 1998. He graduated from Draughons Junior College. Ben had been employed at DANA corporation before their closing, and for the past 13 years he worked for Tmarzetti in Horse Cave.
wcluradio.com
Betty Jean Glover Ellis
Betty Jean Glover Ellis, 87, of Glasgow and Louisville, Kentucky passed away peacefully Tuesday, January 10, 2023 surrounded by her family. She was born September 15, 1935 in Metcalfe County, Kentucky to the late Jimmy Lee Glover and Bessie Otelia Moran Glover. The youngest of eight children, Betty loved staying active and gathering family and friends. Affectionately known as ‘Mawgy’, she loved talking, storytelling, and never met a stranger. Quilting, knitting, traveling, and Facebooking were only a few of her favorite hobbies.
wcluradio.com
Harper Grace Davis
Harper Grace Davis, the newborn daughter of Christopher and Kimberly (Hall) Davis, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. While her time on earth was short, her tiny footprints made a big impression on several hearts. In addition to her...
wcluradio.com
Wallace Eugene Bragg
Wallace Eugene Bragg, 67, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Glenview Health and Rehab. He was born May 21, 1955 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Lester L. Bragg and Elizabeth Sexton Bragg. Wallace was a truck driver for TS Trucking for 38 years and was a member of White’s Chapel Independent Church.
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
wcluradio.com
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown, age 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wright) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Tuesday, December 24, 1968, his children, Rob (& Malou) Brown of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Chris (& Tracy) Brown of Martinsville, Indiana, his brother, Kenny (& Betty) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky his grandchildren, Mason, Gabi, Sasha and Clayton., ten nieces and nephews along with several family members and many friends.
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wcluradio.com
KSP: 3 dead following crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Three people are dead following a fatal crash along Highway 90 in Barren County. Kentucky State Police said they responded to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. Friday. The crash happened at the intersection of Harry King Road and Happy Valley Road. A preliminary investigation found that...
wcluradio.com
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
k105.com
Elderly Grayson Co. man seriously injured after hitting tree on Anneta Rd.
An elderly Grayson County man has been seriously injured after hitting a tree on Anneta Road. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:10, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter and Grayson Co. Court Bailiff Tony Hagan (who was in the area and on the scene immediately), the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 11700 block of Anneta Road.
wnky.com
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
WBKO
BGPD investigating shooting on Pascoe Blvd.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Friday Jan. 13. Police confirmed it happened near the 300 block of Pascoe Blvd. No further information has been released yet. We will continue to update this story as we get more...
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
wnky.com
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
wcluradio.com
BCEA secures $1M for development of South Cooper industrial site
GLASGOW — The Barren County Economic Authority announced Wednesday they have received $1 million in funding to continue the development of South Cooper Industrial Park along Highway 68/80. The funding was applied for through Congressman Brett Guthrie’s office last fall, according to a news release. The money comes from...
