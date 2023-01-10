Registration (free) is open for Live Like Blaine’s 8th annual Captains’ Practice Leadership Conference on Jan. 16 at Penn Charter

Registration is open for the Excel Boys’ Lacrosse Camp at Episcopal Academy with Coach Chris Bates (EA head coach & PLL Archers Coach). The Excel Boys’ Lacrosse Camp curriculum focuses on individual skill development including: stickwork, dodging & shooting, defensive concepts, and ground ball play. From a team perspective, the camp builds an understanding of small-sided offensive and defensive concepts (2v2’s, 3v3’s, etc. and Uneven situations) and then advance to full field concepts (clearing/riding & game play).

NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO