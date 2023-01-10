ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Registration (free) is open for Live Like Blaine’s 8th annual Captains’ Practice Leadership Conference on Jan. 16 at Penn Charter

phillylacrosse.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
phillylacrosse.com

Registration open for Excel Boys’ Camp at Episcopal Academy: Grades 2-5 on June 12-16; Grades 6-7 on July 11-13

Registration is open for the Excel Boys’ Lacrosse Camp at Episcopal Academy with Coach Chris Bates (EA head coach & PLL Archers Coach). The Excel Boys’ Lacrosse Camp curriculum focuses on individual skill development including: stickwork, dodging & shooting, defensive concepts, and ground ball play. From a team perspective, the camp builds an understanding of small-sided offensive and defensive concepts (2v2’s, 3v3’s, etc. and Uneven situations) and then advance to full field concepts (clearing/riding & game play).
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy