Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown
Margaret “Maggie” Marie Brown, 87, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Glasgow. She was born May 3, 1935, in Kino, Kentucky to the late Jack Norris and Aline Glass Norris. Maggie started her career as a secretary for Blue Cross Blue Shield and ended her career there in professional relations where she negotiated contracts with physicians. She served as president of the Executive Women of Kentucky Association. Maggie was a member of Glasgow Cumberland Presbyterian Church and when she lived in Louisville, she was an active member of Highview Baptist Church. She and her late husband, Okley, whom she was married to for 46 years, led a variety of classes in churches during their lifetime together.
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier
Benjamin Patrick “Ben” Blazier, 43, of Tompkinsville, KY, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, January 11th, at his home. Ben was born in Carmi, IL on August 29,1979. Ben moved to Tompkinsville, KY when he was in sixth grade and quickly adapted and made Southern Kentucky his home for life. He was a graduate from Monroe County High School Class of 1998. He graduated from Draughons Junior College. Ben had been employed at DANA corporation before their closing, and for the past 13 years he worked for Tmarzetti in Horse Cave.
Martin “Marty” Carter
Martin “Marty” Carter, 73, of Scottsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green. The Adolphus, KY native was a carpenter, former employee of Scotscraft, attends New Life Community Church and formerly attended New Hope Church in Westmoreland, TN. He was a son of the late James Herbert Carter and Vera Gregory Carter.
Darrell Lane Hunter
Mr. Darrell Lane Hunter, age 64, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Signature Healthcare of Monroe. Darrell was born on April 21, 1958, the son of the late Willie Eldon and Peggy (Finley) Hunter. He is survived by his children; Ashley Hunter and companion Curtis...
Wendell Dewayne Selvidge
Wendell Dewayne Selvidge, 60 of Horse Cave died peacefully on Thursday, January 12, 2023. The Jellico, Tennessee native was a son of the late Wendell B. Selvidge and Velmea Sue Yancey Dennison who survives. He was a construction worker and an under- water welder. Wendell was an avid fan for the Kentucky Wildcats, he loved fishing, hunting and scuba diving. His son Dalton was the largest blessing in his life.
Lonnie H. Matthews
Lonnie H. Matthews, 75, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023 surrounded by family at his home in Temple Hill. He was born May 17, 1947 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Jewell Matthews and Cordlene Crowe Matthews. Lonnie served his country in the United States Marine Corps, where he received two purple hearts in the Vietnam War. He was a Kentucky Colonel and a lifelong dairy farmer. Lonnie was a longtime member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church.
Harper Grace Davis
Harper Grace Davis, the newborn daughter of Christopher and Kimberly (Hall) Davis, passed from this life on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee. While her time on earth was short, her tiny footprints made a big impression on several hearts. In addition to her...
Wallace Eugene Bragg
Wallace Eugene Bragg, 67, of Cave City, Kentucky passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Glenview Health and Rehab. He was born May 21, 1955 in Glasgow, Kentucky to the late Lester L. Bragg and Elizabeth Sexton Bragg. Wallace was a truck driver for TS Trucking for 38 years and was a member of White’s Chapel Independent Church.
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown
Mr. Billy Wayne Brown, age 76, of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Monday, January 9, 2023 at the Medical Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. He is survived by his wife, Linda (Wright) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky, whom he wed on Tuesday, December 24, 1968, his children, Rob (& Malou) Brown of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee and Chris (& Tracy) Brown of Martinsville, Indiana, his brother, Kenny (& Betty) Brown of Burkesville, Kentucky his grandchildren, Mason, Gabi, Sasha and Clayton., ten nieces and nephews along with several family members and many friends.
KSP responds to deadly crash in Barren County
GLASGOW, Ky. – Kentucky State Police trooper Daniel Priddy has confirmed at least one fatality has resulted following a wreck. Priddy says KSP is working the incident on KY-90 near Harry King Road in Barren County. No further details are available at this time. Glasgow police are asking the...
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
Authorities working fatal crash in Barren County
GLASGOW — Authorities are working a fatal crash along Highway 90 near Harry King Road. Daniel Priddy, Kentucky State Police Post 3 public information officer, confirmed to WCLU News on Friday afternoon that the crash involved a fatality. No further information was provided. Harry King Road is located near...
BGPD investigating death on Pascoe Boulevard
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Police Department says it is conducting a death investigation for a shooting incident on the 300 block of Pascoe Boulevard. No further information is available at this time. We will update as more details are released.
Local woman saves elderly man’s life with CPR
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-A local woman’s fast thinking saved the life of an unconscious elderly man. Rachel Kielczewski and her husband saw the man unresponsive in his truck near Riverview Avenue and the 31 W Bypass. She performed CPR on him. He regained a pulse after 15 minutes but was...
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
Police pursuit through Hart, Barren counties ends in arrest
HART COUNTY, Ky. – Hart County deputies started this week with a multi-county high speed chase. James Slover, 27, was arrested Monday after failing to stop when an officer tried to pull him over for speeding. Police say Slover led them through Hart County and Barren County before driving...
Elderly Grayson Co. man seriously injured after hitting tree on Anneta Rd.
An elderly Grayson County man has been seriously injured after hitting a tree on Anneta Road. Thursday afternoon at approximately 4:10, Grayson County Deputy Wally Ritter and Grayson Co. Court Bailiff Tony Hagan (who was in the area and on the scene immediately), the Anneta Fire Department and EMS responded to the single-vehicle accident in the 11700 block of Anneta Road.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street
GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
