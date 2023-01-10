Read full article on original website
Dead Space Remake's Launch Trailer Has Fans Ready To Be Scared Again
The "Dead Space" remake's release is right around the corner, and game makers hyped things up with a launch trailer to get fans in the mood to be spooked. On January 12, the newest trailer for the game, "Humanity Ends Here," was released. The nearly two-minute trailer highlighted some of the improvements from the original, like the once-silent protagonist who will finally have a voice.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Trailer Leak Has Fans Freaking Out
A new GTA 6 trailer leak has Grand Theft Auto fans freaking out. After confirming a new Grand Theft Auto game was in development early last year, Rockstar Games hasn't said a peep about the project. When this will change, we don't know, but until it does, Grand Theft Auto fans have plenty of rumors and leaks to sift through. The latest comes from a source with a dubious track record, though they did reveal that one of the two main characters, the female protagonist, was named Lucia before this information leaked.
Microsoft confirms that Sony has blocked these 4 games from hitting Xbox forever
Lawsuits in gaming are always fun, since it means we'll see more and more typically-secret snippets of information emerge in court documents. Microsoft has claimed that Sony has "exclusion" agreements for these games, specifically targeting Xbox.
ComicBook
Popular Steam Game Free Before It Disappears Forever
A highly rated and popular game on Steam is free for a limited time before it disappears from the digital storefront. It's not often games are delisted, but it happens a few times a year. In an increasingly digital era, this is more problematic than ever. And in this specific instance, it means you will never be able to purchase the game again because it was never released via retail. That said, if you did purchase the game, you can still play it after its removal, and until its removal, if you haven't purchased it, you can still enjoy it because it's free until it's delisted on January 23.
James Cameron says 'enough with the streaming already' as 'Avatar 2' closes in on $2 billion
"Enough with the streaming already! I'm tired of sitting on my ass," director James Cameron said, excited that people are returning to theaters.
Modern Warfare 2's latest update has 'broken' the game, oops
Do you remember that scene from The Simpsons where Sideshow Bob is surrounded by rakes? Seemingly no matter where he steps he'll step on a rake slamming straight into his noggin again and again. Not only is this obviously top tier comedy, it's what I'm reminded of when I read Infinity Ward and Activision's latest decisions about Call of Duty.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show
The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
Early Reviews For One Piece Odyssey Are Saying The Same Thing
"One Piece Odyssey" is the latest video game adaptation of the popular anime and manga series, and unlike its most recent predecessors, "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4" and "One Piece Worldseeker," "One Piece Odyssey" isn't an action-adventure title. Instead of real-time combat, "One Piece Odyssey" is aiming to be more of a traditional, turn-based JRPG.
Ubisoft has cancelled three games in response to falling sales
Video games are seemingly more popular than ever, and I’d imagine that a fair amount of us would consider Ubisoft to be one of a handful of leading publishers. That doesn’t mean Ubisoft is immune to struggle though. The studio has reportedly cancelled three games as a response to falling sales which is sure to be hugely disappointing news for fans.
The Most Frustrating Boss In The Bayonetta Series
The Bayonetta series is no stranger to over-the-top action sequences and stylish set pieces. Bayonetta herself is often the source of extravagant spectacle thanks to her outlandish costume transformations and, in "Bayonetta 3," her enormously powerful Demon Slave attacks. Bayonetta isn't alone in being able to put on a show,...
Lone Ruin Review: A Gorgeous But Limited Rogue-Like
The rogue-like genre has exploded in recent years thanks to the massive success of games like "Hades," "Slay the Spire," and "Dead Cells." Now, the developers of "Hell is Other Demons," Cuddle Monster Games, has released its sophomore title, "Lone Ruin." With gorgeous graphics filled with contrast, a spell-focused approach to combat, and three difficulty levels, "Lone Ruin" offers players a classic twin-stick shooter rogue-like experience.
Genshin Impact Just Had A Big Character Leak
Although the current event will end on January 18, gamers already know what's in store for the next updates thanks to the recent dev blog. However, aside from official streams, there is another way to get news on upcoming "Genshin Impact" content. Leaks have been a staple way to learn about upcoming content, with an entire subreddit dedicated to it. For example, the entire Fontaine lineup was leaked on Twitter just a few days ago. And thanks to a recent alleged leak, players now know about a significant character coming to "Genshin Impact" post 3.4. And gamers are already fawning over this new character.
Is Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Coming To Nintendo Switch?
"Star Wars: Jedi Survivor" is finally on the way to "Star Wars" fans and gamers. The highly anticipated follow-up to "Jedi: Fallen Order" arrives on March 17 and is already looking to be a worthy successor to a game that won praise from critics for its solid combat and story. Fans are ready to wield a lightsaber – or two – against the forces of the Empire again, and owners of the Nintendo Switch are no exception. The question, of course, is whether or not they'll be able to.
One Piece Odyssey: Why You'll Probably Want To Use Auto Battle And Speed Up
Early reviews for "One Piece Odyssey" all said the same thing -– it's a masterpiece for "One Piece" fans, and part of the reason for that is the impressive combat system. It's intricate enough to be fun but not too challenging, and it pushed the boundaries of the genre according to some critics. Despite this, there may be some moments where players want to utilize the auto-battle feature and the speed-up feature built into the game.
Is Skull And Bones Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Fans were sure that Ubisoft's "Skull and Bones" would finally release because it was rated by the ESRB and had a planned release date of November 8, 2022, but it was hit with another delay. This time, it was scheduled to launch on March 9, 2023, when there wouldn't be a "God of War: Ragnarok" to release alongside it. However, in a news release, Ubisoft has announced that for the sixth time, "Skull and Bones" will be delayed yet again. The title is now aiming to release sometime between 2023 and 2024.
Hitman 3: The Safe Code In Alexa Carlisle's Office In Dartmoor
IO Interactive, developers of the "Hitman" franchise, recently announced that "Hitman 3" would be rebranded as "Hitman: World of Assassination." With this change, the entire "World of Assassination" trilogy – from 2016's "Hitman" to 2021's "Hitman 3 – will be sold under one roof as a single game. Previously, players who owned the first two games in the trilogy could access them through "Hitman 3." Now, "Hitman 3" players that haven't purchased those games will have them added at no extra cost.
The Best Open World Games Of 2022
Certain genres dominate the world of gaming, with first-person shooters, racers, and role-playing games often topping the charts. Open world games have also seen a popularity surge in recent years. Boasting titles ranging from "Grand Theft Auto 5" to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," the genre has transformed into one of the most successful and popular in the world, selling millions of copies.
Final Fantasy 14: What's The Best Healer Job?
Let's be real: You're either here because you're entirely new to the game and want to start off on the right foot, or you're looking for the current best healer job meta to tackle the new high-end content. Maybe you're looking to switch jobs for the upcoming new Ultimate — maybe you're looking to get into raiding for the first time — or, maybe, your static desperately needs a new healer, you can't stand another week of recruiting, and you just want to hop into the role with the best toolkit available.
How The Game Boy's Green Screen Helped Make The Console A Success
The Game Boy had many choices for its screen, including touchscreen, but it settled on its unsettling bright green one. What seemed like a strange design choice for its time might actually be the reason why Nintendo is still here today, though, even if its last game was "Pokémon Yellow." The Game Boy was criticized for its lack of a colored display like that seen in Atari Lynx and Sega Game Gear. However, the iconic screen was actually the result of a conservative plan to utilize lateral thinking — a.k.a. keep costs low while still creating a reliable device that consumers would want.
