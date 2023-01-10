Read full article on original website
Agatha: Coven Of Chaos Finds Its Directors
To make its grand Disney+ introduction, Marvel Studios presented fans with a truly captivating miniseries: "WandaVision." As the title implies, it focuses on Wanda "Scarlet Witch" Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) as they enjoy a quiet, sitcom-esque life together in the town of Westview, New Jersey. However, as the program goes on, their perfect little world is pulled apart by internal and external forces. Among the most powerful of them is the centuries-old witch Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn), who uses her magic to shatter Wanda's illusion of a perfect life with her android husband.
The Last Of Us Star Anna Torv Details Her Intense Role As Tess On The Video Game-Turned-Series - Exclusive Interview
Although Anna Torv has already dealt with unexplainable scientific phenomena and complicated intricacies of the criminal brain with key roles in the hit shows "Fringe" and "Mindhunter," respectively, the actor has found herself on yet another wild head trip — this time with the new series "The Last of Us."
Season 2 Is Where The Bear Truly Starts According To Christopher Storer
Season 1 of summer's sizzling new binge-worthy drama "The Bear" instantly thrilled critics and audiences. Starring "Shameless" breakout actor Jeremy Allen White in another dysfunctional Chicago misadventure, "The Bear" cooked up a rare perfect critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. Creator Christopher Storer chefs up one of the year's best and unmissable hits with his pristine direction and unforgettable, anxiety-inducing kitchen scenes.
The Backlash From Being Cast As The Last Of Us' Ellie Took A Huge Toll On Bella Ramsey
When it comes to adaptations, there's always going to be a small but vocal portion of the internet that has a problem with the casting. People develop a sense of who characters are in their heads, and when real life doesn't abide by their personal choices, they can lash out. And it's important to remember there are people on the other side of that screen, potentially reading those comments and feeling terrible about the whole situation.
CSI: Vegas Fans Are Thrilled To See Penny Working With Catherine
The following article contains spoilers for "CSI: Vegas" Season 2, Episode 11 — "Trinket." "CSI: Vegas" has entered its second season with confidence, in spite of the fact that it's undergone some major cast changes in the intervening months between episodes. While audiences can still expect those gristly and over-the-top crime scenes to be solved by both forensics and on-the-streets derring-do, this season it's "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" veteran Catherine Willows (Marg Helgenberger) who's helping Max Roby (Paula Newsome) run the lab and a pack of newbies through their messy and dangerous paces.
Daniela Ruah Says Kissing Her Brother-In-Law Eric Christian Olsen On NCIS: Los Angeles Was No Big Deal
Kissing on screen is something that every actor has to be prepared to do. It is a common interaction between acting professionals in the industry, and it works best when both parties are dedicated to their performance and have a work relationship built on trust and mutual respect. In "NCSI:...
Colin Farrell Recalls Unbearable Shame Following The Failure Of 2004's Alexander
It wouldn't be hard these days to look at the career of Colin Farrell and assume he's had a charmed path to Hollywood's A-list. There is, arguably, some truth to that, as he rocketed to stardom in the early 2000s almost overnight on the strength of his work in films like "Tigerland" and "Phone Booth." These days he's a regular player in both the blockbuster and indie realms, and he just won his first Golden Globe award for his performance in "The Banshees of Inisherin" (via IMDb).
Chicago Med Fans Are Livid With The Writers After Maggie And Ben's Separation
When you invest time in a TV series, especially one that has gone on for multiple seasons, it's very easy to get attached, in one way or another, to the show's characters. By taking the story arc journey with them, all the ups and downs that the character experiences can affect the viewer emotionally as well. Hearing news of a character's sudden medical diagnosis, their arrest for a crime they didn't commit, or even seeing them come into sudden fortune can directly affect a fan's mental state.
Nicolas Cage Shockingly Admits That He's Never Seen Either True Grit Film - Exclusive
The Western is one of cinema's most revered genres, defined by the work of such screen giants as Gary Cooper, John Wayne, and Clint Eastwood. Not surprisingly, among the most beloved films in the genre are Cooper's "High Noon," Eastwood's "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," and Wayne's "True Grit" — a story made even more legendary with its remake by filmmaking brothers Joel and Ethan Coen and starring Jeff Bridges.
Sylvester Stallone Says Playing Tulsa King's Dwight Is Way More Relaxed Than Rambo
In years past, Sylvester Stallone was someone who basically thrived on chaos when it came to his movie roles, with John Rambo and the "Rambo" films probably being the best example. Looking back on the franchise and his other legendary action projects, he told The New York Times in a 1993 interview: "I, Sylvester Stallone, became synonymous with mindless, monosyllabic violence." When people saw the would-be "Tulsa King" star, it was often Rambo or Rocky Balboa that they were expecting — and for a while, Stallone bought into it.
Who Plays Jodie Dunner On Chicago Med?
After so many excellent "Chicago Med" episodes and an assortment of life-saving moments from the series that began in 2015, the long-running NBC program continues to be a favorite with home audiences (via Rotten Tomatoes), continuing to top the charts years later in 2021 and 2022 (via Variety). And the latest season has arguably not disappointed as it continues to prescribe the right dose of pulse-pounding medical drama with each iteration.
Grey's Anatomy Star Sarah Drew Weighs In On A Japril Spin-Off
ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" is in its 19th season and is currently on the air as one of the longest-running primetime shows. The drama follows the personal and professional lives of the various medical personnel at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. While primarily an ensemble drama, the show's protagonists for the first 11 seasons were Dr. Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) and Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey). Dempsey would eventually leave the show, and Pompeo has recently taken on a reduced role in the 19th season (via TV Line), paving the way for the ensemble to take more focus.
The Ending Of Alice In Borderland Season 2 Explained
First came "Squid Game," then came "Alice in Borderland." International audiences are now suckers for life-changing games with deathly consequences, as "Alice in Borderland" makes its name as a must-see TV show on Netflix. Following passionate gamer Arisu and his friends, fans follow the gang through a parallel version of Tokyo as they play dangerous games to try and spare their lives. Originally adapted from the 2010 manga series, the show's second season has only continued to set more records. With a mind-blowing finale that presents more questions than it does answers, viewers might be feeling a little confused by the end of the season.
Young Sheldon's Craig T. Nelson Touches On The Resentful Nature Of His Character
Rough around the edges but full of heart. That's the type of character that Craig T. Nelson has played many times over the years. From his long run as Coach Hayden Fox on the hit sitcom "Coach" to his time as patriarch Zeek Braverman on the family drama "Parenthood." And now he's bringing his tough yet caring nature back to the small screen on the CBS sitcom, "Young Sheldon." "The Big Bang Theory" spin-off recounts Sheldon Cooper's (Iain Armitage) East Texas upbringing that led him to become the theoretical physicist that many know and love. And his story cannot be told without sharing the lives of his siblings, parents, and beloved Meemaw (Annie Potts).
Nicolas Cage Drew Major Inspiration From A Classic Film For His The Old Way Character - Exclusive
Despite a prolific career with roles in nearly every genre, no one offered Nicholas Cage a Western role before "The Old Way." However, when it came to sizing up his role in director Brent Donowho's gritty tale set in the Old West, Cage found inspiration for his character beyond this era, instead focusing on a 1973 film set during The Great Depression.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Fans Finally Got The Jet Moment They've Been Waiting For
"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has put the beloved Behavioral Analysis Unit of FBI profilers back on TV screens, and the new series is making fans feel like they never really left — almost. While the show inherits most of the staples from the original "Criminal Minds," including its continuity, most of its cast members, its storylines, and so on, there's quite a few things that have been changed in the revival. For one thing, longtime main character Spencer Reid is absent, as is Matt Simmons. The show also trades in the original's case-of-the-week format for one extended case storyline. However, for many diehard "Criminal Minds" fans, one of the most glaring omissions in the new series is the team's lack of a private jet.
Criminal Minds: Evolution Season 2 - What We Know So Far
When CBS's original "Criminal Minds" was canceled, longtime fans weren't the only ones that were disappointed. According to showrunner Erica Messer, none of the actors or crew behind the scenes wanted it to end either. "None of us wanted it to end creatively," she told Deadline. "We felt there were plenty more stories to tell. The cast was in such a groove and everybody loved being here." Luckily, it didn't take long for talk to begin about bringing the show back. "In February of 2020, the last episode aired on CBS," she said. "Late summer of 2020 is when I got the call asking if I'd want to do another version of Criminal Minds."
Showrunner Erica Messer Didn't Want Criminal Minds: Evolution To Come Across As The Sopranos - Exclusive
Erica Messer has been with "Criminal Minds" since its inception way back in 2005, having worked as a writer, producer, and showrunner for the popular series. Now, she's helming the revival that streams on Paramount+ called "Criminal Minds: Evolution," her take on a continuation of the original show, which left CBS in 2020 after 15 seasons.
Yellowjackets Crash Lands A Buzzworthy Season 2 Teaser Complete With A Very Suspicious Meal
"Yellowjackets" hive assemble, there's a brand new look at Season 2. SHOWTIME delivered a stinger when it debuted "Yellowjackets." Featuring Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, Juliette Lewis, and a slew of other talented stars, the series was the perfect creepy drama to captivate our minds in the winter of 2021. The...
Mayans MC Will End With Its Upcoming Fifth Season On FX (& It's The Right Time)
It's time to take those bikes off the road. After five successful seasons, FX will bring an end to the adventures of the men of "Mayans M.C." The motorcycle club will cut its engines at some point in the undetermined future. The "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, which takes place in the same universe and over two years after Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) meets his untimely end, will be just two seasons shorter than its seven-season-long predecessor.
