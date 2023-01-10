ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
247Sports

What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?

Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters

It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season

A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five

the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska TE coach Bob Wager makes offer to former player in Texas

New Nebraska tight end coach Bob Wager made an offer to a familiar prospect on Wednesday. Wager, who previously coached at Arlington Martin High School, offered 2023 Arlington Martin (Texas) wide receiver Ismael Smith Flores. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores holds offers from Iowa, Michigan State, North Texas, and others....
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy