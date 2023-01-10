Read full article on original website
Related
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Country’s No. 1 DE happy to land offer from the Buckeyes, plans to return to Ohio State
The country’s No. 1 DE, 5-star Elijah Rushing happy to land offer from the Buckeyes and plans to return to Ohio State.
LSU's transfer portal class one of the best in country after latest secondary addition
With 2022 now in the rearview mirror, LSU has shifted its focus to the offseason and part of those goals is capping off this 2023 roster with the right talent via the portal and 2023 signing class. The Tigers were able to continue growing in the back half of the...
247Sports
Indiana basketball, Mike Woodson questioned by media after Penn State blowout drops Hoosiers to 1-4 in Big Ten
Indiana was supposed to stake its claim as the best team in the Big Ten this season. But after Wednesday’s dreadful 85-66 loss to Penn State, Mike Woodson’s Hoosiers dropped to 10-6 overall and just 1-4 in Big Ten play. Indiana is a half-game ahead of last-place Minnesota at the quarter pole.
247Sports
Pac-12 power rankings: USC lands at No. 1 in way-too-early rankings
The 2022 college football season came to an end on Monday and we won't see teams take the field until late August, but as the saying goes, the show must go on. It's time to look ahead to the 2023 season and with that comes a way-too-early power ranking of teams that reside in the Pac-12.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Michigan State's 4 incoming freshmen nominated to be McDonald's All Americans
According to the rankings, Tom Izzo signed one of the best recruiting classes of his Hall of Fame career in November. There’s still an opportunity for the star-studded quartet to add another layer of polish to the class before arriving in East Lansing. All four of MSU’s incoming freshmen...
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at quarterback?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
BM5: Is Knowles the answer? | Anything to Stroud rumor? | Name the 11 offensive starters
It's Friday the 13th, but have no fear. JBook and Dave Biddle are here to answer questions from Bucknuts subscribers that we posted to The Front Row message board. Among the 12 questions include whether or not Jim Knowles is the right man to be leading Ohio State's defense, whether there is anything to the C.J. Stroud is seriously considering staying at OSU rumor and more. JBook even gives his prediction on the 11 offensive starters for the Buckeyes in 2023.
247Sports
USC football boasts No. 3 transfer class in the nation as it pushes for the top class once again
USC and Lincoln Riley are in the hunt for a second consecutive No. 1 transfer class. The Trojans have been on a hot run of transfer pickups over the last couple of weeks, culminating with the signing of former five-star prospect and Texas A&M defensive line transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday to move USC to the No. 3 class in the country.
What to like and what not to like from Iowa's 93-84 overtime win over Michigan
Iowa basketball picked up a massive victory on Thursday night in Iowa City as the Hawkeyes took down Michigan, 93-84, in overtime to win its third straight game. The Hawkeyes were down by 10 points with 10:56 in the second half, but continued to chip their way back to secure the victory.
Where Wisconsin football stands in way-too-early rankings for 2023 season
A new era for the Wisconsin football program has begun, and it has come with endless optimism for the 2023 season and beyond. After a disappointing 6-6 regular season in which Paul Chryst was fired, UW officials made one of the most impressive hires of the coaching cycle in Luke Fickell, who went 57-18 with a College Football Playoff appearance at Cincinnati. The belief is that it won’t take long for the Badgers to become contenders in the Big Ten Conference again.
Four-Star DB Rodrick Pleasant set for final official visit ahead of Signing Day decision
Gardena (Calif.) Serra defensive back Rodrick Pleasant has a busy weekend ahead of him with a final official visit and a long distance plane trip to Hawaii. Pleasant told us last week during the Under Armour All-American Game that he’s set to commit February 1st. That’s not only the first day of the late Signing Period but also his birthday.
Country’s No. 8 QB says he is ‘most definitely’ interested in Ohio State
One of the country's top 2024 quarterbacks tells Bucknuts he is definitely interested in Ohio State.
247Sports
2024 five-star SF Trentyn Flowers cuts list to five
the No. 21 overall prospect in the 2024 class, has cut his list of suitors down to five options: Alabama, Arkansas, Creighton, Louisville and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8, 210-pound small forward out of Charlotte (N.C.) Combine Academy discussed his finalists as well as his timeframe on a decision with 247Sports.
First Impressions: Payton Sandfort puts Iowa City on his back, carries Hawkeyes to 93-84 win over Michigan
Michigan's three-point barrage put them out in front, but sophomore Iowa guard Payton Sandfort put his city on his back as he carried the Hawkeyes to a 93-84 win over Michigan. Let's dive into some of the first impressions. -- Jett Howard was off and running for the Michigan Wolverines....
Report: Jaden Rashada requests National Letter of Intent release from Florida (Updated)
5:43 p.m. update: Per a message to Swamp247's Blake Alderman from Jaden Rashada's father, Harlen Rashada, "Jaden has not filed a request for release from Florida", refuting the initial report from On3's Pete Nakos. The original story is included below:. Florida quarterback signee Jaden Rashada has yet to arrive at...
247Sports
Former 5-star prospect, Texas A&M defensive lineman Anthony Lucas commits to USC football
USC football has finally landed its impact defensive lineman. The Trojans landed a massive, massive commitment from former five-star defensive lineman and Texas A&M edge rusher transfer Anthony Lucas on Wednesday. Lucas, an Arizona native, committed to the Trojans off a visit over the weekend. USC also announced that Lucas has officially signed with the program.
Nebraska TE coach Bob Wager makes offer to former player in Texas
New Nebraska tight end coach Bob Wager made an offer to a familiar prospect on Wednesday. Wager, who previously coached at Arlington Martin High School, offered 2023 Arlington Martin (Texas) wide receiver Ismael Smith Flores. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores holds offers from Iowa, Michigan State, North Texas, and others....
247Sports
70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0