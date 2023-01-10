Read full article on original website
Pearl Gonzalez Sends Dana White Audition to Be ‘First Ever Women’s Power Slap Champ’
Pearl Gonzalez sent Dana White an audition tape to get entry into the upcoming Power Slap league. Seasoned mixed martial arts pro Pearl Gonzalez has been out of the octagon for about three years since facing Miranda Maverick in Feb. 2020. She dropped the bout by unanimous decision and chose to switch to bare-knuckle boxing. Gonzalez got off to a successful start under BKFC (Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship) in Jun. 2021 when she dispatched Charisa Sigala. She competed one more time under the banner, falling short of Britain Hart Beltran in Nov. 2021.
ComicBook
WWE Shareholder Sues Vince McMahon
World Wrestling Entertainment has undergone a decades-worth of transformations in the past week. Things kicked off on January 6th, when Vince McMahon officially announced his return to the company's board of directors. This laid the groundwork for conversations about a WWE sale, which consequently led to WWE stock reaching unprecedented heights. Vince's return to the company came alongside former WWE co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson, as they also reassumed positions on the board. JoEllen Lyons Dillon, Jeffrey R. Speed and Alan M. Wexler were removed from the board as a result. The departures did not stop there, as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon resigned from her positions on Tuesday, leaving CEO responsibilities in the hands of Nick Khan while Vince was reappointed to chairman of the board.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New Report on the WWE Sale and Triple H & Stephanie McMahon, Potential Buyers
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H and former WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon are reportedly against the sale of WWE, or at least they were at one point. Axios recently wrote a piece on the recent WWE shakeups and noted that Triple H and Stephanie opposed a sale. “Sources...
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan & Shad Khan Could Afford To Buy WWE
Vince McMahon shocked the world when he dropped a press release stating it would be in the company’s best interest if he returns to the board to facilitate a sale. Within 24 hours, WWE sent out a press release of their own confirming Vince’s return. Now the company is apparently up for sale, and this is a huge topic of conversation.
wrestlingnews365.com
Former IMPACT Star Confesses Her Attraction To WWE’s Roman Reigns
The WWE held its sixth season of Tough Enough in 2015. Several superstars appeared on the show, including John Cena, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns. A few female contestants were attracted to the Tribal Chief, including former IMPACT Wrestling star Raquel (aka Gabriela Castrovinci) when he visited the Performance Center on the second episode.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
stillrealtous.com
Mandy Rose On If Triple H Has Reached Out To Her
Mandy Rose had a dominant reign as NXT Women’s Champion as she was able to hold on to the title for 413 days, but last month Rose dropped the title to Roxanne Perez. Shortly after it was reported that WWE had released Mandy Rose due to content posted on her FanTime page.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Acknowledges Fan’s Fear That WWE Will Release Him Again
Bray Wyatt is definitely a big attraction for WWE today. His resurgence has the WWE Universe excited in a big way. However, with the recent change in management, a fan’s fears that Wyatt’s days in the company are numbered reached his ears. The Eater of Worlds was one...
Matt Hardy: Vince McMahon Won't Be Able To Control Himself, He'll Put His Fingerprints On The WWE Product
Matt Hardy believes that Vince McMahon won't be able to control himself after his return to WWE, as he will put his fingerprints on the creative side of the company. On January 10, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as WWE co-CEO and chairwoman, and Vince McMahon was unanimously elected the Executive Chairman of the Board. These developments came just days after Vince, who retired in July 2022 amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money, returned to the company on January 6. Ahead of his return, McMahon announced his intention to return in order to participate in negotiations for media rights deals.
ComicBook
More on the WWE/Saudi Arabia Sale Reports, WWE's Roster Reactions
Multiple reports dropped on Tuesday night indicating that WWE had agreed in principle to a sale to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Those reports have since been repeatedly debunked by the likes of Ariel Helwani and Jon Alba, meaning that WWE's sale negotiations with various companies (Endeavor, Comcast, Amazon and Netflix have been identified as some of the frontrunners) are still ongoing. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select then dropped a report on Wednesday afternoon taking stock of the situation from his various sources within WWE, which includes members of the active roster.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Warned Against Removing Triple H From Creative Power
Triple H took over WWE’s creative direction when his father-in-law, Vince McMahon, stepped down due to a hush money scandal. Now, it seems that there are a lot of reports and rumors going around about the Chairman of the Board, including a narrative that Triple H might be out the door along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon, after Vince McMahon took over once again.
ComicBook
Former WWE Champion, Other Stars Reportedly Set to Return at Royal Rumble 2023
WWE's Royal Rumble pay-per-view is a little over two weeks away and rumors are already spreading about what surprises might be in store for the annual event. It was previously reported that Edge would be back on TV for the first time since losing to Finn Balor at Extreme Rules to build up to a rematch with Balor inside Hell in a Cell at the Rumble. However, there's been no signs of that match being added to the card and the former WWE Champion is still working on the filming on the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. PWInsider's latest report still mentions Edge being penciled in for the show, so there's a good chance he'll be in the Men's Rumble rather than a singles match.
MMAmania.com
Conor McGregor sneak peek of ‘Road House’ movie pics alongside Jake Gyllenhaal
Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is gearing up (no pun intended) for his “Road House” remake alongside Hollywood mainstay Jake Gyllenhaal. The film, produced by Amazon Studios for Amazon Prime Video, is loosely based on the 1989 classic starring the late, great Patrick Swayze. McGregor recently shared a...
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Preview: Moxley vs. Hangman, Ladder Match, Sasha Banks Debut?
With AEW Revolution still in the distant future, All Elite Wrestling is bringing a pay-per-view level episode of AEW Dynamite to television tonight. The show is headlined by the final match in The Elite and AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle's best-of-seven series. With both teams holding three victories over one another, this ladder match will see the titles officially on the line. Kenny Omega will look to add another belt to his collection, as he is coming fresh off an IWGP United States Title victory at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week.
wrestletalk.com
Clarification & Updates On WWE Saudi Arabia Sale Rumors
Major wrestling rumours emerged last night, when it was reported that WWE had reached an agreement to sell the company to the Saudi Arabian Public Investments Fund. Sources: #WWE has been sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. The company will go back to being private. Unknown if Vince...
ComicBook
Injured AEW Star Makes Long-Awaited Return on AEW Dynamite
Adam Cole made his long-awaited return from injury on this week's AEW Dynamite. The former NXT Champion suffered two major concussions in 2022, the second of which was during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole cut a promo for the fans in Los Angeles, discussing all the struggles he had faced on his road to recovery and that he appreciated all the support fans showed him online during his absence. He then said he had some bad news... for the rest of the AEW roster. Cole declared he was officially back and made a promise that no matter how long it took, he'd be AEW World Champion someday.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dave Bautista’s dream video game role would blow Dwayne Johnson’s contributions to the genre out of the water
Having now reached a point in his career where he can pick and choose whatever roles he wants, it’s surely too glaring of an opportunity to miss for Netflix not to get Dave Bautista involved in its upcoming live-action Gears of War adaptation. After all, the Guardians of the...
ComicBook
AEW Dynamite Fans Are Angry Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Didn't Show Up
All Elite Wrestling fans are definitely feeling bitter over the lack of Mercedes Mone (formerly known as WWE Superstar Sasha Banks) as she didn't show up on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite! Mone has been the center of the conversation for quite a long time as her exit (along with WWE Superstar Naomi, who has still yet to make an appearance) from the WWE was one of the biggest stories of 2022 overall. Mone made her grand return to the world of pro wrestling as part of New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17, and that opened the floodgates to all sorts of fan anticipation.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Confirms Brock Lesnar Has Creative Control Within WWE
Former WCW executive and WWE Hall of Famer has spoken about the level of creative control that Brock Lesnar has in WWE. Lesnar’s most recent appearance in WWE took place against Bobby Lashley at WWE Crown Jewel 2022, where he managed to clinch a victory against the Almighty in the show’s opening bout.
