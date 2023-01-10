ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup

The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game

Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
BUFFALO, NY
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer

Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Patriots Coach Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?

JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?. Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday. The report further...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos Block Falcons Request to Interview Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job

The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution. The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees...
ATLANTA, GA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Chris Ballard Up Front About Relationship with Jim Irsay

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened up about the 2022 season during his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday. Many subjects were questioned, including Matt Ryan, the struggles of the offensive line, the lowly 4-12-1 record, and not grabbing free-agent talent in past offseasons. However, one subject stood out that many were curious about, and that is the relationship between Ballard and long-time owner Jim Irsay.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

‘It’s Comical!’ Dak Prescott on Cowboys McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott began dismissing the twisted question before it could even be completely presented to him. “It’s comical,” Prescott said on Friday on the subject of coach Mike McCarthy being on the "hot seat.'' “Back-to-back 12-win (seasons) in how long? And we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?''
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
NASHVILLE, TN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?

When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE

Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Seahawks Make Trio of Roster Moves Before Wild Card Rematch vs. 49ers

Hitting the road to face the 49ers in the wild card round, the Seahawks announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday's playoff rematch at Levis Stadium. Returning to the active roster after being waived and re-signed to the practice squad last month, Seattle signed running back Tony Jones Jr. and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in a corresponding transaction. With inclement weather expected in Santa Clara, including heavy rain, the team looks to be prioritizing backfield depth gearing up for a game that could feature a ton of running for both teams.
SEATTLE, WA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Madden 23 to Remove CPR Celebration in Wake of Bills’ Damar Hamlin Incident

The "Madden NFL" franchise is nixing one of its more popular virtual celebrations out of respect for the situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. A spokesperson from developer EA Sports has disclosed to TMZ that a celebration where its pixelated players mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be removed from the next update of "Madden NFL 23." The life of Hamlin, who has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home following his cardiac arrest episode on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati was reportedly saved when Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR before he was removed from the field in an ambulance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy