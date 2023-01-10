Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Congressman Colin Allred Honors Damar Hamlin's Recovery on House FloorLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Buffalo VA nurses speak out against administration's failure to prepare for the blizzardEdy ZooBuffalo, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
Damar Hamlin Shows Remarkable Improvement After Suffering Cardiac Arrest on the FieldLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternCincinnati, OH
Related
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Vikings-Giants Wild Card Preview: Opponent Q&A on Xavier McKinney, WRs, More
Ahead of Sunday's wild card round game between the Vikings and Giants, we got the inside perspective on New York from Giants Country's Patricia Traina. (You can find my answers to Traina's questions here). What are some points of emphasis for the Giants this week after coming up just short...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow Has Big Praise For Ravens’ Defense Ahead of Bengals’ Playoff Matchup With Baltimore
CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of talk about whether or not Lamar Jackson will play on Sunday night, but Bengals star Joe Burrow knows this game against the Ravens is going to be a challenge, regardless of who is under center for Baltimore. The 26-year-old praised the Ravens' defense,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Ohio State’s Matthew Jones Returning For Extra Season Of Eligibility In 2023
Ohio State fifth-year senior offensive guard Matthew Jones announced on Wednesday morning he will put off the NFL for another year and return to Columbus for his extra season of eligibility in 2023. “Although I have dreams and aspirations to play in the NFL, my college chapter does not close...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saquon Barkley Looking Forward to First NFL Playoff Game
Since being drafted in 2018, New York Giants running back, Saquon Barkley has had about as many doubters throughout his career as the Giants have had this season in their surprising playoff run. Yet here they are, about to embark on what they hope will be the first of many...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bills QB Josh Allen Wins Weekly Award, Preps for Dolphins
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has been named the NFL's FedEx Air Player of the Week for his Week 18 performance against the New England Patriots, the league announced Wednesday. As voted on by the fans, Allen beat out Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills and Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Blue-chip QB Walker Howard on market as college football transfer
Walker Howard, one of the more coveted quarterback recruits a year ago, is leaving LSU and entering the college football transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Howard was ranked as the No. 6 quarterback and the No. 91 overall player in the 2022 recruiting class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Rankings.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Coach Nick Caley Being Sought By Jets?
JAN 13: CALEY AND THE JETS? Is New England Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley keeping his friends close, but his enemies closer?. Caley has reportedly emerged as a “strong candidate” for the New York Jets’ vacant offensive coordinator position, NFL Media reported Friday. The report further...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Block Falcons Request to Interview Coach for Defensive Coordinator Job
The Atlanta Falcons have begun their search for a defensive coordinator in the wake of Dean Pees' retirement - and they've looked to the Denver Broncos for a potential solution. The Falcons have requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same role in Atlanta, replacing Pees...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chris Ballard Up Front About Relationship with Jim Irsay
Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard opened up about the 2022 season during his end-of-year press conference on Tuesday. Many subjects were questioned, including Matt Ryan, the struggles of the offensive line, the lowly 4-12-1 record, and not grabbing free-agent talent in past offseasons. However, one subject stood out that many were curious about, and that is the relationship between Ballard and long-time owner Jim Irsay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It’s Comical!’ Dak Prescott on Cowboys McCarthy ‘Hot Seat’
FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott began dismissing the twisted question before it could even be completely presented to him. “It’s comical,” Prescott said on Friday on the subject of coach Mike McCarthy being on the "hot seat.'' “Back-to-back 12-win (seasons) in how long? And we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy?''
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Will Bradley Bozeman Be Back with the Panthers in 2023?
When the Panthers signed Bradley Bozeman in free agency, there were some questions about where he would play. Would he stick to his natural position at center and trust Brady Christensen to play left guard? Or would they move Bozeman to guard and continue forward with Pat Elflein at center?
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Seahawks Make Trio of Roster Moves Before Wild Card Rematch vs. 49ers
Hitting the road to face the 49ers in the wild card round, the Seahawks announced three roster moves ahead of Saturday's playoff rematch at Levis Stadium. Returning to the active roster after being waived and re-signed to the practice squad last month, Seattle signed running back Tony Jones Jr. and waived defensive tackle Isaiah Mack in a corresponding transaction. With inclement weather expected in Santa Clara, including heavy rain, the team looks to be prioritizing backfield depth gearing up for a game that could feature a ton of running for both teams.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Madden 23 to Remove CPR Celebration in Wake of Bills’ Damar Hamlin Incident
The "Madden NFL" franchise is nixing one of its more popular virtual celebrations out of respect for the situation surrounding Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. A spokesperson from developer EA Sports has disclosed to TMZ that a celebration where its pixelated players mimic cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) will be removed from the next update of "Madden NFL 23." The life of Hamlin, who has been discharged from the hospital and has returned home following his cardiac arrest episode on Jan. 2 in Cincinnati was reportedly saved when Buffalo assistant athletic trainer Denny Kellington administered CPR before he was removed from the field in an ambulance.
Comments / 0