ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Ex-Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reports to federal prison

By Tyler Estep - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s46u3_0k9x2wrF00

Former Stonecrest Mayor Jason Lary reported to prison in Alabama on Tuesday.

Lary’s arrival at the Federal Prison Camp in Montgomery marked the start of a 57-month sentence imposed after he admitted to bilking the city he helped create out of federal COVID relief funds — hundreds of thousands of dollars intended to help small businesses stay afloat during the pandemic.

Lary, 60, was sentenced in July , about seven months after he pleaded guilty to wire fraud, theft and conspiracy charges stemming from a scheme that involved using shell companies and other deceptions to pocket the cash. Authorities say the now-former mayor used the money to pay off his own tax debts and the mortgage on his Macon-area lake house.

He was originally scheduled to report to prison on Dec. 15, after completing ongoing treatment related to his lengthy battle against prostate cancer. That date was later pushed back about a month.

In a radio interview last week with Rashad Richey of News & Talk 1830 WAOK, Lary was often defensive. He alternately admitted to “mistakes” being made and contended that he stole from the government, not residents.

Lary told Richey that he was nervous about managing his lymphedema in prison. It is a side effect of cancer treatment that can cause painful swelling in the extremities. He said he would “emerge from this better and stronger.”

“I apologize, please forgive me, give me a second chance at life. I have the opportunity to still live above ground,” Lary said to end the interview. “And don’t be hard on my family.”

Two other people were charged in the Stonecrest scandal.

Lania Boone, who operated as a check-writer for the entity managing the city’s relief funds, was sentenced to six months in prison and has already started serving that stint at a facility in Texas. She’s scheduled for release near the end of May.

Clarence Boone, Lania’s husband and Stonecrest’s now-former economic development manager, pleaded guilty last month to a single count of conspiracy to commit federal program theft. He’s scheduled to be sentenced in March.

Get breaking news and traffic alerts emailed to you as news happens. Sign up for Breaking News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allongeorgia.com

Nine Newly Indicted in Southern District of Ga on Federal Charges for Crimes Including Drugs and Illegal Firearms Possession

Nine defendants are among those facing federal charges including illegal possession of firearms after separate indictments by a grand jury in the Southern District of Georgia, while recent actions in U.S. District Court include guilty pleas and criminal sentences related to illegal gun possession. The indicted cases are being investigated...
GEORGIA STATE
CNN

Why Black voters are more important in Georgia than in any other state

On the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, President Joe Biden is visiting Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta to pay tribute to the late civil right pioneer, who helped lead the drive for equal voting rights for Black Americans. Georgia is also the state where the political importance of Black voters is clearest. They are one of the biggest reasons Georgia has swung from a red state to a purple one.
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Alabama official indicted on voter fraud charges, accused of ballot stuffing in Democratic primary

The chairman of Alabama’s Perry County Commission has been indicted on felony and misdemeanor counts of voter fraud in connection with both the primary and general elections during the midterms, officials announced Wednesday.  Albert Turner Jr. is accused of voting multiple times in the state’s primary elections last spring and of ballot harvesting during the…
ALABAMA STATE
beckersasc.com

Georgia ophthalmologist to pay $1.85M in fraudulent billing settlement

Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures, according to a Jan. 9 report from the United States Attorney's Office. The settlement alleges that...
ATLANTA, GA
The Center Square

Georgia taxpayers will have to pay majority of $6M to fight Abrams lawsuit

(The Center Square) — Georgia taxpayers are on the hook to cover the bulk of the state's cost to defend a lawsuit that alleged voter suppression in the 2018 election, state officials confirmed this week. Fair Fight Action, founded by failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, and other groups filed a lawsuit in November 2018, alleging Georgia's election processes denied thousands of residents the ability to vote. The allegations centered on Georgia's absentee ballot procedures, voter registration and voter list management practices. ...
GEORGIA STATE
Rough Draft Atlanta

Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy

Federal prosecutors in Southeast Georgia announced Wednesday a massive drug trafficking indictment, charging 76 people with operating a drug distribution network of opioids and other controlled substances in and around Brunswick’s Glynn County. The Justice Department called it the largest indictment in the history of the Southern District of Georgia, which spans 43 counties and includes […] The post Largest federal indictment in history of Georgia’s Southern District charges 76 with drug conspiracy appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Military.com

Brawls, Disorder Mar National Guard Boot Camp for Teens

A massive brawl broke out on a parade ground at Fort Gordon in Augusta one afternoon last fall, when about 70 teenage recruits of the Georgia National Guard’s Youth Challenge Academy slugged it out. Some used homemade weapons, including metal shanks, crudely sharpened toothbrushes and tube socks filled with metal padlocks.
AUGUSTA, GA
A. M. Ray

Georgia Special Grand Jury Ends 2020 Election Probe

In response to these allegations, Georgia's Fulton County District Attorney Fani-Kayode Willis launched a special grand jury investigation in November 2020 to examine the validity of the claims. Over the course of several months, the grand jury heard testimony from a range of witnesses and reviewed a vast amount of evidence, including voter rolls, ballot boxes, and other materials related to the election.
GEORGIA STATE
The Georgia Sun

Where are people moving to Georgia from?

Relocation tech company moveBuddha released their latest 2022 state migration report highlighting the latest moving trends in Georgia. The report digs deep into moveBuddha’s data on all things Georgia – which states are fueling moves in and the cities most popular to move to (and even which are seeing major exits).
GEORGIA STATE
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
90K+
Followers
52K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Credible. Compelling. Complete. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is the southeast's premier news organization.

 https://www.ajc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy