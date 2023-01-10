Read full article on original website
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
JHG - Free Report) : This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days. Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus. Janus Henderson Group...
Arch Capital (ACGL) Up 35% in a Year: More Room for Upside?
ACGL - Free Report) shares have rallied 34.9% in a year, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.7%. The Finance sector and the Zacks S&P 500 composite have decreased 13.8% and 16.2%, respectively, in the same period. With a market capitalization of $23.3 billion, the average volume of shares traded in the last three months was about 3.8 million.
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 13th
STNE - Free Report) : This financial technology solutions that offers end-to-end cloud-based technology platform to conduct electronic commerce, across in-store, online and mobile channels, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days. StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus. StoneCo Ltd....
QIAGEN (QGEN) Gains From Innovation, Currency Headwind Ails
QIAGEN’s (. QGEN - Free Report) business is getting a strong boost from the growing demand for molecular diagnostic products, international expansion, expanded test menu and growth-driving strategic collaborations. Yet, strong reliance on relationships with collaborative partners and foreign exchange headwinds are the major downsides. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Inogen (INGN) Announces Solid Preliminary Q4 Revenues
INGN - Free Report) recently announced preliminary revenues for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. The preliminary results drove down the shares of the company by 1.9% in the after-hours trading session. Inogen is scheduled to release fourth-quarter results on Feb 23 after the closing bell. Per the preliminary report,...
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
Cutera (CUTR) Announces Preliminary Full-Year 2022 Results
CUTR - Free Report) recently announced preliminary unaudited financial results for full year ended December 2022. The company expects revenues to be in the range of $252-$253 million, up 15-16% year over year on a constant-currency basis. The previously guided revenues were in the range of $255-$260 million. The Zacks...
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
Wall Street wrapped up 2022 as the worst year since 2008, terminating a three-year winning streak. Major stock indexes suffered a bloody blow last year. Inflation is stuck at its 40-year high level due to the pandemic-led destruction of the global supply-chain system and strong demand from U.S. citizens due to unprecedented fiscal and monetary stimuli in the pandemic-ridden years.
Reasons Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is a Solid Pick Now
KNSL - Free Report) has been gaining momentum on the back of rate increases, higher premium growth rate and lower reinstatement premiums and prudent capital deployment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.98, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Northbound Estimate Revision. The Zacks...
Reasons to Add MYR Group (MYRG) to Your Portfolio Right Now
MYR Group Inc. (. MYRG - Free Report) is implementing targeted strategies to capture new market opportunities in the evolving clean energy landscape while continuing organic and acquisitive expansion. These make it a solid investment option in the utility sector. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank...
5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023
After the worst year, the technology sector showed a strong comeback at the start of 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign have bolstered the risk appetite. Optimism over cooling inflation has compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rallied...
Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Q4 Weighted Average Occupancy Up
BKD - Free Report) recently announced that its fourth-quarter weighted average occupancy climbed 70 basis points from the third-quarter level to 77.1%, marking the highest for 2022. The figure compares favorably with the year-ago period’s 73.6%. Brookdale Senior Living has witnessed 14 straight months of year-over-year increases in weighted...
Should You Invest in the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD)?
KBWD - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 12/02/2010. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors. Investor-friendly, sector ETFs provide many options to...
Is It Wise to Retain Kimco (KIM) Stock in Your Portfolio Now?
KIM - Free Report) is well-poised to benefit from its portfolio of premium retail properties in key metro markets. Its conveniently located grocery-anchored properties, a focus on mixed-use assets and a strong balance sheet position augur well. Kimco’s properties are located in the drivable first-ring suburbs of its major metropolitan...
Nutanix (NTNX) Plunges 8% After HPE Denies Acquisition Talk
NTNX - Free Report) shares fell nearly 8% last Friday after Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (. HPE - Free Report) denied any acquisition talk with the cloud computing company. Hewlett Packard’s statement came after the Dealreporter reported that HPE is no longer in negotiation with NTNX for a potential acquisition.
Can Commercial Metals (CMC) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
CMC - Free Report) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this manufacturer and...
Here's Why You Should Retain WEX Stock in Your Portfolio
WEX Inc. (. WEX - Free Report) shares have had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock gained 14.6% compared with the 7.2% rise of the industry it belongs to and the 3.6% rally of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Factors That Bode Well. WEX’s top line...
A Spread of Top-Ranked Value ETFs to Bet in 2023
IWD - Free Report) , which targets the value segment, has risen 2.8% in the initial days of 2023 compared with a gain of 1.6% for its growth counterpart iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (. IWF - Free Report) . While there are many options available in this space, investors...
U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
USB - Free Report) closed at $47.33, marking a -0.55% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.1%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 11.09% over the past...
