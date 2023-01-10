ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

Man Shot Dead By Officers To Stop Him From Stabbing Woman In Southeast, Authorities Say

By Ben Crnic
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zYuM_0k9x2tD400
The shooting happened in Southeast on Pugsley Road. Photo Credit: Google Maps/Facebook via Putnam County Sheriff's Office

A man was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley in an effort to prevent him from killing a woman after abducting her, according to authorities.

On Tuesday, Jan. 10, around 9:45 a.m., agencies in Putnam County responded to a domestic violence incident in Kent that involved an abduction, according to Captain Michael Grossi of the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect's vehicle was then located in Southeast by Pugsley Road, where the man was seen violently attacking a woman with a knife.

Deputies then shot the man to prevent him from further attacking the woman, police said. An attempt was made to save the suspect's life, but he died at the scene.

The incident is now being investigated by state police. The suspect's name has not been released.

"I am grateful for the quick and decisive actions of our personnel, which in turn saved the life of the victim,” said Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Putnam and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Voice

NY AG To Probe Officer-Involved Fatal Shooting Of Carmel Man In Southeast

The New York Attorney General's Office has announced that it will look into the death of a man who was fatally shot by police in the Hudson Valley after a domestic incident. The investigation, announced on Thursday, Jan. 12, will probe the fatal shooting of 34-year-old Carmel resident Christopher Torres, who was shot dead by police in Putnam County on Tuesday, Jan. 10 to prevent him from attacking a woman with a knife.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Jury finds Dicke guilty of murdering Danielle Distefano

POUGHKEEPSIE – The jury in the murder trial of William Dicke has found him guilty of murdering 35-year-old Danielle Distefano in January 2022. Dicke was also found guilty of manslaughter for the death of his girlfriend. The jury heard testimony all this week in Dutchess County Court Judge Jessica...
RHINEBECK, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
452K+
Followers
64K+
Post
135M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy