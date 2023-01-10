ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Biden Classified Documents: White House Won't Say Why It Didn't Disclose Earlier That Records Were Found

By Dan Mangan,CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

GOP House Targets China, Abortion, IRS Funding in McCarthy's First Week as Speaker

WASHINGTON - The new Republican House majority used its first full week in office to quickly pass six pieces of legislation that showcased the party's political priorities. Following Republicans' historic intraparty battle for the speakership earlier this month, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's first week was an exercise in party unity. The Republican caucus overwhelmingly supported all six of the bills, two of which also won over a large bloc of Democrats.
WISCONSIN STATE
Shine My Crown

Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician

Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Rupert Murdoch Deposition in Dominion-Fox Lawsuit Delayed Until Next Week

Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch's deposition in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit is now scheduled for next week. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that Fox News and Fox Business made false claims that its voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Fox hosts Maria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Putin's Military Command Reshuffle Reveals a Power Struggle at the Heart of the Ukraine War

Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a reshuffle of Moscow's top military brass on Wednesday, appointing a loyalist to replace the Russian commander in Ukraine. Analysts believe the overhaul reveals deeper power struggles between Russia's military leaders and the head of a group of Russian mercenaries fighting in the war. Russian...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Phelan to Incoming Lawmakers: ‘Do Not Confuse This Body With The One in Washington'

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was re-elected almost unanimously, and after he took the gavel, he had "words of caution" for the incoming freshman. "Words of caution. Please do not confuse this body with the one in Washington, D.C. After watching Congress attempt to function last week, I cannot imagine why some want Texas to be like D.C.,” said Phelan, R-Beaumont.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy