Biden Classified Documents: White House Won't Say Why It Didn't Disclose Earlier That Records Were Found

A Political Expert and Former Professor Explains the Differences Between the Trump and Biden Classified Documents CasesThe Veracity Report - Washington D.C. EditionWilmington, DE
Fairfax's first case of chronic wasting disease confirmed, traced to ViennaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
A man is arrested following the Silver Spring McDonald's stabbings.Mario DonevskiSilver Spring, MD
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Judge Jeanine Pirro suspicious about timing of Biden scandal: Is this Dems trying to 'get Biden the hell out'?
"The Five" co-host Judge Jeanine Pirro raises suspicions over leaked reports of a second batch of classified materials being found at a home of President Biden's.
Paul Ryan Delivers Ominous Prediction For 'Proven Loser' Donald Trump
The former House speaker has some bad news for the ex-president.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Watch Live: Attorney General Merrick Garland Makes Statement at Department of Justice
[The stream is slated to start at 1:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Attorney General Merrick Garland is set to make a public statement on Thursday afternoon at the Department of Justice. The event was scheduled on the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
GOP House Targets China, Abortion, IRS Funding in McCarthy's First Week as Speaker
WASHINGTON - The new Republican House majority used its first full week in office to quickly pass six pieces of legislation that showcased the party's political priorities. Following Republicans' historic intraparty battle for the speakership earlier this month, GOP House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's first week was an exercise in party unity. The Republican caucus overwhelmingly supported all six of the bills, two of which also won over a large bloc of Democrats.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Judge Unseals Section of Trump Deposition in Rape-Defamation Lawsuit by Writer E. Jean Carroll
A federal judge in New York on Friday rejected an effort by lawyers for former President Donald Trump to keep sealed a portion of the transcript of his deposition in a lawsuit by a writer who accuses him of raping her in the mid-1990s. Trump's arguments for keeping the nearly...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rep. George Santos Says He ‘Embellished' His Resume―Others Say He Lied. Don't Do Either, Experts Say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Rupert Murdoch Deposition in Dominion-Fox Lawsuit Delayed Until Next Week
Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch's deposition in the Dominion-Fox lawsuit is now scheduled for next week. Dominion sued Fox for $1.6 billion, arguing that Fox News and Fox Business made false claims that its voting machines were rigged in the 2020 election between Joe Biden and Donald Trump. Fox hosts Maria...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Organization Hit With $1.6 Million Fine for Criminal Tax Fraud Scheme
The Trump Organization, former President Donald Trump's business empire, was hit with a $1.6 million fine Friday for tax fraud and other crimes committed as part of a yearslong scheme to help some of its top executives avoid paying taxes on compensation. The Trump Corp. and The Trump Payroll Corp.,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Putin's Military Command Reshuffle Reveals a Power Struggle at the Heart of the Ukraine War
Russian President Vladimir Putin oversaw a reshuffle of Moscow's top military brass on Wednesday, appointing a loyalist to replace the Russian commander in Ukraine. Analysts believe the overhaul reveals deeper power struggles between Russia's military leaders and the head of a group of Russian mercenaries fighting in the war. Russian...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Phelan to Incoming Lawmakers: ‘Do Not Confuse This Body With The One in Washington'
Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan was re-elected almost unanimously, and after he took the gavel, he had "words of caution" for the incoming freshman. "Words of caution. Please do not confuse this body with the one in Washington, D.C. After watching Congress attempt to function last week, I cannot imagine why some want Texas to be like D.C.,” said Phelan, R-Beaumont.
