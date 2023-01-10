ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Behind the Bricks: Vintage IMS Media Center

Did you know: Indianapolis Motor Speedway has a living piece of history hidden in its grandstands?. On this episode of Behind the Bricks, IMS President Doug Boles takes us on a tour of the old press boxes at IMS, which are located within the grandstands. For nearly 40 years, journalists...
Richmond youth cheering on Memphis Grizzlies player

RICHMOND (WISH) — More than 200 kids from Richmond will root for at least one Memphis Grizzly at Saturday night’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Jamar Wright and Richard Lake organized a trip for 224 kids between the 3rd and 12th grades to cheer on Richmond native Desmond Bane with the Memphis Grizzlies.
