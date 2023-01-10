Read full article on original website
Rain and Snow Mix This Morning
A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
Wet and wintry weather coming this week for Kansas
Our weather partners at KSN tell us that the next weather system will soon swing through and bring some rain and snow to the area. Rainfall amounts will not be significant and most snowfall totals are expected to be minor.
SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023
Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Tracking rain to snow overnight with a brief cooldown
Our next system is making its presence known. Clouds have been on the increase and moisture is appearing out west first. Rain will become all snow in the northwest by evening. Farther east, rain showers will develop. We will see more action along the I-70 corridor initially. Drier air will...
Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday
An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
SUV hits Wichita restaurant, 3 injured
An SUV crashed into an eastside restaurant just before noon Thursday, injuring the driver and two people in the building.
Butler County crash kills one, injures two
A two-vehicle crash in Butler County has claimed the life of one person and sent two others to the hospital on Thursday night.
Kansas Man Records Unidentified Flying Object in Sky Above Wichita
"It's not the moon..."
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
Garage Fire in Neodesha
No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Neodesha. The Neodesha Fire Department responded to the fire at a home just south of Neodesha Plastics to find a fully involved detached garage fire that had extended into a field and the vehicle that was parked in front of the structure. Due to the location of the structure and lack of nearby fire hydrants, an additional engine and brush unit was deployed for the fire that had extended into the field. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.
Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County
A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
Parents of the Bartlesville teen who made threats against a middle school are speaking out
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Parents of a 13-year-old who was recently arrested due to making threats against a Bartlesville middle school, Damion and Cheyenne Pickett, said their son is now criminally charged and in juvenile custody. The Picketts said the threat was verbal and made due to bullying their son...
This Huge Flea Market in Kansas is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for you and your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of great deals and amazing items you can find when you go.
Flags to be flown at half-staff Friday for fallen firefighter
Gov. Laura Kelly issued the order to honor Wichita Fire Captain Larry D. Feuerborn.
Burglary suspect arrested
After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
Tips continue, but no arrests yet in Lyon County deer poaching incidents
There aren’t any arrests yet after two deer poaching incidents allegedly in Lyon County from two months ago, but there has been some progress as the individual cases continue. Lyon County Game Warden says residents have been offering tips to his office since an alleged incident near Roads 70...
Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries
A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
Check your mail, you might end up overpaying for tag renewals in 2023
A mixup at the Sedgwick County Treasurer's Office caused some mail to go out regarding vehicle renewals in 2023.
Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge
A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
Sewer Work Starting In Independence
The City of Independence will be working on the sanitary sewer system next week. Crews and equipment will be working in the alleyways and streets between 6th and 9th Streets along W. Walnut, W. Maple, and E. Main. The work will begin on Monday and is not expected to impact residences, businesses or traffic flow.
