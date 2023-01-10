ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, KS

Comments / 0

Related
kggfradio.com

Rain and Snow Mix This Morning

A mix of rain and snow is falling across the area this morning. Now through 8 a.m., we could see between a trace and an inch of slushy snow accumulation southeast of the Kansas Turnpike. Roads north Eureka, Chanute and Fort Scott are reported as completely covered with snow. US 400 west of Neodesha is partially covered. In Oklahoma, minor accumulations are possible but travel impacts are not expected. You can check the latest road conditions here.
FORT SCOTT, KS
KVOE

SCHEDULE ADJUSTMENTS through Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023

Due to inclement weather, the following schedule adjustments have been reported:. *USD 251 North Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. Breakfast will not be served. *USD 252 Southern Lyon County on 2-hour delay Thursday. *USD 386 Madison-Virgil on 2-hour delay Thursday. Community Events-Emporia. *Sunshine Sisters line dance for Thursday morning...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Minor injuries reported after vehicle strikes deer Thursday

An Emporia woman received minor injuries after she struck a deer Thursday evening on W. U.S. Highway 50. According to Lyon County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Early, 22-year-old Whitney Sparks was heading westbound in the 500 block of W. US-50 when she struck a deer in her 2017 Chevy Silverado at 7:28 p.m.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison

The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
EMPORIA, KS
kggfradio.com

Garage Fire in Neodesha

No injuries are reported after a garage fire in Neodesha. The Neodesha Fire Department responded to the fire at a home just south of Neodesha Plastics to find a fully involved detached garage fire that had extended into a field and the vehicle that was parked in front of the structure. Due to the location of the structure and lack of nearby fire hydrants, an additional engine and brush unit was deployed for the fire that had extended into the field. The fire was brought under control in 15 minutes. The cause is still under investigation.
NEODESHA, KS
kggfradio.com

Delaware, OK Man Arrested in Nowata County

A Delaware, Oklahoma man is arrested after a traffic stop in Nowata County. 56-year-old Jerry Anderson Jr was arrested by the Nowata County Sheriff's Office for possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and drug paraphernalia and felon in possession of a firearm. Anderson was stopped in the northwest area of Nowata County for a traffic violation. During the stop, a substance believed to be methamphetamine mixed with fentanyl was found in the vehicle and in his shirt pocket. A loaded semi-automatic handgun was also found in the vehicle.
NOWATA COUNTY, OK
columbusnews-report.com

Burglary suspect arrested

After an investigation, a Joplin, Mo., man was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff’s Investigators on Wednesday afternoon. John Matthew Chew, 37, is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were…
CHEROKEE COUNTY, KS
kggfradio.com

Joplin Man Arrested for Two Kansas Burglaries

A Joplin man is arrested for two burglaries in Weir. 37-year-old John Matthew Chew was taken into custody by Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators this afternoon. Chew is being held in the Cherokee County Jail as the result of investigations into a September 2022 burglary of a building in Weir, where a welder was stolen and a December 2022 burglary of another building in Weir, where multiple tools were stolen.
JOPLIN, MO
foxkansas.com

Retail store coming to Wichita faces hiring challenge

A mega-retailer with one of the most die hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. Scheels says it plans to open July 1st, but not before facing a big hiring challenge. The company has about 100 people hired right now, but are looking for a target of around...
WICHITA, KS
kggfradio.com

Sewer Work Starting In Independence

The City of Independence will be working on the sanitary sewer system next week. Crews and equipment will be working in the alleyways and streets between 6th and 9th Streets along W. Walnut, W. Maple, and E. Main. The work will begin on Monday and is not expected to impact residences, businesses or traffic flow.
INDEPENDENCE, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy