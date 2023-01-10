Read full article on original website
Strengthening the Graduate Student Experience, Together
Last semester, our community began our collective work to reimagine and redefine what academic excellence means at Syracuse University. Many of you participated in the academic strategic planning process and contributed important feedback and ideas on how we can get to where we want to be. This included robust conversation around the graduate student experience.
Important Reminders for Faculty
I hope you’ve had an enjoyable winter break, with some time spent with loved ones and friends. Thank you all for everything you did to make the fall semester a successful one for our students. The energy on campus was wonderful to experience. I want to extend special thanks to all of you who taught our first-year students, helping them to transition effectively to their college experience. We had a larger-than-expected first-year class this year, and I appreciate the good work that everyone on campus did to welcome them to our community.
Information Session Jan. 18 on MetLife Foundation-Lender Center Symposium Research Submissions
A virtual information session will be held Wednesday, Jan. 18, to offer information and a forum for questions for researchers wanting to submit proposals for presentations at the inaugural MetLife Foundation-Lender Center for Social Justice Symposium. The information session will be held online from 4 to 5 p.m. Details will...
Motivated by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Visits to Syracuse University, Rev. Phil Turner Hopes to Inspire Agents of Change in Local Community
During a life cut short by an assassin’s bullet, the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. addressed Syracuse University students and faculty on two separate occasions, displaying both his trademark oratorical prowess and his innate drive to give every person access to the American dream. As the University prepares...
Syracuse Stage to Present ‘Espejos: Clean’ in English and Spanish
Syracuse Stage’s next production is “Espejos: Clean,” written by Christine Quintana and performed in both English and Spanish with respective supertitles simultaneously, running Feb. 15 to March 5. In cooperation with Hartford Stage, “Espejos: Clean” is directed by Syracuse Stage Associate Artistic Director Melissa Crespo both in Hartford, Connecticut and Syracuse, New York.
