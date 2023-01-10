I hope you’ve had an enjoyable winter break, with some time spent with loved ones and friends. Thank you all for everything you did to make the fall semester a successful one for our students. The energy on campus was wonderful to experience. I want to extend special thanks to all of you who taught our first-year students, helping them to transition effectively to their college experience. We had a larger-than-expected first-year class this year, and I appreciate the good work that everyone on campus did to welcome them to our community.

